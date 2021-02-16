Naqvi proposes Chadar to Dargah Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM Modi





New Delhi, February 19 (UNI) Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday offered ‘Chadar’ on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of the 809th Urs. He also read the message from the Prime Minister in which he sent his greetings and best wishes to the supporters of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad. In his message, Mr. Modi said, “Greetings and best wishes to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti supporters around the world on the occasion of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s 809th Urs. This annual celebration is a fine example of social unity and fraternity. The harmonious coexistence of various religions, sects and beliefs associated with them is a magnificent heritage of our country. Various saints, pirates and fakirs in our country have played a key role in protecting and strengthening this heritage. Their eternal message of peace and harmony has always enriched our socio-cultural heritage ”. In his message, Mr. Modi said that “Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who left an indelible imprint on society with his Sufi thoughts, is the ideal symbol of our great spiritual traditions. Promoting the spirit of love, unity, service and harmony, Gharib Nawaz’s values ​​and views will always continue to inspire humanity. On the occasion of the annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I extend my respects to him by sending “Chadar” to Ajmer Sharif Dargah and I pray for the happiness, well-being and prosperity of the people of the country. Mr. Naqvi said that the life of Gharib Nawaz inspires us to strengthen the commitment to community and social harmony. This unit can defeat the forces engaged in the conspiracy to create divisions and conflicts in the society. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s message is “an effective commitment to world peace”. He said that tolerance and harmony are the DNA of India and that no one can “defame and demolish” this proud heritage of our country. Mr Naqvi also inaugurated the newly constructed block of 88 toilets at the premises of Dargah, which will greatly benefit worshipers and pilgrims, especially women. He inaugurated “Rain Basera” where accommodation arrangements have been made for around 500 female pilgrims. These facilities were first built on the premises of Dargah. UNI SV SHK2007

