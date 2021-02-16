Mississippi Congressman Thompson sues former President Donald Trump for instigating insurgency | Mississippi Politics and News





Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompsons has filed a federal complaint accusing former President Donald Trump of instigating an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and conspiring with his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

Thompson v Trump by yallpolitics

Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded during the Save America rally and the capture of the Capitol was neither an accident nor a coincidence, according to the lawsuit. It was the anticipated and predictable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College.

Trump was acquitted over the weekend in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial by a 57 to 43 vote, failing to secure the 2/3 majority required to convict.

This lawsuit brought by Thompson seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages. It is presented using a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act 1871 which was passed in response to KKK violence and prohibits violence or intimidation aimed at preventing Congress or other federal officials from s fulfill their constitutional obligations.

The defendants each intended to prevent, and ultimately delayed, members of Congress from fulfilling their constitutionally mandated duty of the United States to approve the results of the Electoral College in order to elect the next president. and vice president of the United States, according to the lawsuit. . Pursuing a goal shared by Defendants Trump and Giuliani as well as Defendants Fiers Boys, Defendants Oath Keepers played a leadership role in the emotional crowd and provided military-style assistance sufficient to overcome any resistance from the Capitol Police.

In the wake of the impeachment trial, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell rose to speak to the liability Trump could face even outside of office for his actions while he was president. Thompson’s trial quoted McConnell as saying, “We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil disputes. And past presidents are not immune to one or the other’s responsibility. “

Thompson’s lawsuit says Trump and Giuliani repeatedly sought to discredit the election results even as courts and state election officials rejected their demands. The lawsuit says the two men described the election as stolen, adding that Trump approved rather than discouraged threats of violence from his angry supporters in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot.

