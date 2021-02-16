Politics
Xi’s excessive secrecy inflicts unnecessary self-harm
Minxin Pei is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Non-Resident Principal Investigator of the German Marshall Fund in the United States.
Birthdays are occasions for reflection. As China marks the anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in Wuhan, it appears its leaders should learn from this once-in-a-century calamity so that similar mistakes do not happen again. ‘to come up.
But judging by the amount of propaganda glorifying the role of the Chinese Communist Party and its strongman, Xi Jinping, it is obvious that the Chinese leadership is in no mood for reflection. In fact, they celebrate the regime’s alleged “system superiority” – its ability for effective governance during the pandemic.
At first glance, China can be forgiven for touting one-party superiority. After all, he was able to suppress the virus relatively quickly and restore economic growth when wealthy democracies like the United States and the United Kingdom failed to respond to the pandemic.
Unfortunately, Beijing’s account of the superiority of its system conveniently, if not cynically, overlooks a crucial truth. Beijing’s initial response to the Wuhan outbreak was simply disastrous as the regime’s secrecy and censorship silenced warnings from doctors and scientists. Had local Wuhan officials allowed for more transparency, China – and the rest of the world – likely would have put in place a more effective response and saved more lives.
The real lesson the Chinese government should take from the COVID outbreak is the harm caused by excessive secrecy.
To be sure, no one expects the CCP to adopt full transparency – its very survival depends on keeping the public in the dark about the regime’s failures. At the same time, Beijing should be aware that excessive secrecy and censorship are costly and can sometimes lead to existential calamities.
A well-known consequence of too much secrecy and censorship is information asymmetry, which allows local officials to mislead senior leaders. In any political system, local officials control more information than their superiors. Their motivation is always to report good news that can advance their careers and to suppress bad news that poorly reflects their performance. In more democratic societies, a free press and civil society act as a sort of safety valve to alleviate these problems. Totalitarian regimes are not subject to such scrutiny.
In the case of China, the CCP relies on a confidential reporting system to directly convey valuable information without notifying the public. This system relies on a relatively small group of elite journalists working for central government-owned media outlets such as the People’s Daily and the Xinhua News Agency, who write classified reports only for top executives. For example, Guonei dongtai qingyang, or Galley Proofs of Domestic Emerging Developments, is published daily by Xinhua to the eyes of government officials or above only.
Under ordinary circumstances, this system has obvious uses. But the downsides are obvious. Its reach is limited by the small number of journalists responsible for this task. Even access to information directly controlled by local authorities is easily stifled because, in the Chinese system, elite journalists must obtain the support of local officials to do their jobs.
Based on the central government’s reaction to initial reports of a new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan at the start of January last year, it was evident that this system had not done its job.
Besides information asymmetry, China’s obsession with secrecy is also subject to the law of diminishing returns. We understand why dictators want to hide their dirty secrets, but the cost of keeping these secrets keeps increasing.
In the case of the initial COVID outbreak in Wuhan, it was highly unlikely that the disclosure of the crucial facts that the new virus was similar to SARS and that healthcare workers were infected would have posed a threat to public order. . But not only did it spark a pandemic, it stained China’s image.
What Chinese leaders need to understand is that there is an inverse relationship between secrecy and credibility. The more a regime tries to be secret, the more credibility it loses. For China, the costs of less credibility are high, although difficult to calculate given that its economic data is generally considered suspect, or even fabricated. The lack of transparency has also led to a reduction in the effectiveness of Chinese COVID vaccines, while the most recent mission of a World Health Organization team to investigate the origins of the virus was unsuccessful. to rehabilitate China’s reputation in large part because of widespread skepticism regarding access to sites and evidence.
If there is one lesson China needs to learn from its initial handling of the COVID crisis, it is the counterproductive nature of excessive secrecy.
Realistically, of course, we shouldn’t expect China to release the press and social media overnight. But given the high cost of hiding information, the CCP should consider letting in some more sunlight. Even a return to the freedom of speech and government transparency, albeit severely limited, that existed before Xi’s presidency would be a welcome first step.
After all, between 1992 and 2012, when China was under a milder form of authoritarian rule, the CCP experienced a period of unprecedented peace and prosperity. Under Xi’s harsh authoritarian rule, these achievements are now in jeopardy.
