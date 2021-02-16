Pakistan fired tear gas at protesters to ‘test’ it, Home Secretary Ahmad says, South Asia News





Pakistan recently “tested” tear gas on its citizens because it had been unused for a long time. Most governments don’t fire tear gas at their citizens just because it hasn’t been used for a long time, but Pakistan remains an exception.

During protests in Islamabad, federal government workers in Pakistan took to the streets. They wanted a 40% increase in their wages. But the Pakistani government responded with several cubic meters of tear gas.

Many believed that the bombing was intended to disperse the protesters. Turns out it was just for fun.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, and Chaudhary Fawad Hussain’s main rival claimed that police in Islamabad fired some tear gas at the protesters because the cans had been unused for a long time and that they were just trying to test for tear gas. .

“Now people have understood, that maybe we recently increased wages by 25 percent and fired some tear gas because it’s necessary too. Because we had to test the tear gas as it was. inactive, so we tested it a bit, not much, the rest is safe with us, ”Ahmad said.

In any other country, a statement like this would provoke outrage and the minister in question would be forced to apologize or resign, but not in Pakistan.

In addition, the passport of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expired. Sharif is currently in exile in London where he has lived there since November 2019.

He faces corruption charges in Pakistan and will not receive a new passport or renewal of the existing one, which means his options are now limited. He will have to stay in the UK if he plans to stay in exile. And in the event that London and Islamabad strike a deal and Nawaz Sharif’s visa is revoked, he will have no choice but to return to Pakistan. But for now, Pakistan does not have an extradition treaty with Britain.







