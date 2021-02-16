Jokowi Announces CEO of Indonesian Wealth Fund SE Asia News & Top Stories

Connect with us

Jokowi Announces CEO of Indonesian Wealth Fund

2021-02-16

Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday appointed senior banker Ridha Wirakusumah as managing director of the country’s new sovereign wealth fund intended to attract foreign funds to finance local projects, particularly in infrastructure.

Mr. Ridha, who was educated in the United States, was Managing Director of Bank Permata and had an illustrious career spanning more than 30 years in Indonesian and international companies, most notably with private equity group KKR & Co, American International Group and Citibank.

The fund, known as the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), will be a strategic partner for local and foreign investors to help finance development programs, especially in the area of ​​infrastructure, President Joko said in a statement. program.

“The Indonesia Investment Authority occupies a very strategic position in accelerating sustainable development, increasing and optimizing the long-term value of state assets and providing alternative finance for sustainable national development.” , said Joko.

The wealth fund has assets of US $ 15 billion (S $ 19.8 billion) and aims to bring them to US $ 100 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Mr Joko, or Jokowi as it is called, noted that Southeast Asia’s largest economy was lagging behind other countries – including Singapore, China and Norway – in establishing a sovereign wealth fund, but “it’s never too late”.

“I think the INA will be able to catch up and gain national and international confidence,” he added.

The president also announced the fund’s board of directors, calling them “the nation’s best sons and daughters who have experience in the international professional arena.”

Mr. Arief Budiman, former CFO of state-owned energy company Pertamina, has been appointed Deputy CEO of INA and Mr. Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja, CEO of private equity firm Creador, as Director of Investments. The other directors are Ms. Marita Alisjahbana, Head of Risk at Citi Indonesia, and Mr. Eddy Porwanto of private equity firm Northstar Pacific.

To allay fears of possible mismanagement, Joko said the executives were chosen by a selection committee and professional headhunters.

He added: “It is guaranteed that this is a professional institution, protected by law, and will use its professional judgment in its work.”

Mr Ridha said the INA was looking for equity funds, not loan funds, and had reserved infrastructure deals valued at “around US $ 9.5 billion outstanding”, pending review. examines whether they would bring good returns to the fund and its co-investors.

He said: “We want to create an investment climate so that investors can enter Indonesia more comfortably and with confidence, so that they can participate together … in the development of Indonesia whose future is extraordinary. , whether in terms of demographics, size or commercial potential. “

In a virtual press conference yesterday, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that Mr. Joko ordered the wealth fund to be well managed and free from fraud.

“The president made it clear that he did not want 1MDB to happen,” she said, referring to the corruption scandal involving the state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

INA would reach its capital target of 75 trillion rupees ($ 7.1 billion) by the end of the year, she added.

Dr Mulyani noted that several global investment and fund managers have expressed interest in working together, citing Indonesia’s large young population, relatively high growth, macroeconomic stability and President Joko’s commitment to in favor of economic reforms.

She would not disclose the identity of interested investors, but said the main focus of funding at the moment would be infrastructure, especially toll roads.

The minister added: “With the money coming from outside (the country), investments in the development of toll roads will be faster, better and more optimal.”



