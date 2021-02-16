Sir Ian McKellen asks Boris Johnson to get visa-free travel to the arts





Sir Ian McKellen (left) and Sir Patrick Stewart (right) are among the stars calling for a deal (Photo: REX) Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart are among the stars who contacted Boris Johnson wants to strike a deal so artists can travel visa-free to Europe after Brexit. Dame Judi Dench has also joined some of the biggest names in British theater in urging the Prime Minister to come up with a solution to the major hurdle facing the industry. In a letter from artists’ union Equity, which was signed by more than 100 members, including Miriam Margolyes, Anne-Marie Duff and Celia Imrie, they called on Mr Johnson to secure visa-free travel to ensure that artists can continue to work. An excerpt, via The Guardian, reads: Before, we could travel to Europe without a visa. Now we have to pay hundreds of pounds, fill out form after form, and spend weeks waiting for approval to do our jobs. More than 280,000 people have also signed a petition calling for a cultural work permit agreement between the UK and the EU to prevent more people in the arts from losing their jobs. He continues: For a sector with deep roots in the international community, from theater and dance tours to film, television and commercials that need to work quickly, flexibly and on demand, this is a hit. disastrous which will strike the groups already in difficulty and marginalized. the hardest. Dame Judi Dench also signed the Equity letter (Photo: Mark Thomas / REX) Mr Prime Minister, we urge you to negotiate new conditions with the EU, allowing creators to come to the EU visa-free to work, and our European counterparts to be able to do the same in the UK. Failure to act now will do further and irreparable harm to the UK’s creative workforce, our industries and our position on the international cultural scene. After: Boris Johnson

With lockdowns underway, meaning shows and concerts haven’t been able to run for almost a year, the arts have been one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. A cultural work permit deal would make it easier for performers to travel for their work once it is safe to do so, without the costs and delays of applying for visas in the EU. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page we’ll be happy to hear from you. MORE: X-Men fans convinced Sir Ian McKellen to reprise Magneto role as huge cameo teased for WandaVision

MORE: Sir Ian McKellen Has A Heartfelt Response To JoJo Siwa Calling Himself Gay: She Deserves Praise And Empathy











