Democratic congressman sues Donald Trump over role in riot on Capitol Hill





A Democratic congressman on Tuesday accused Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit of inciting the murderous insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and conspiring with his lawyer and extremist groups to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the election results presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

The trial of Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security committee, is part of an expected wave of litigation over the Jan.6 riot and is believed to be the first filed by a congressman. He seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

The case also cites as accused the personal lawyer of former Republican President Rudy Giuliani and groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, extremist organizations whose members have been accused by the Justice Department of taking part. at headquarters.

Trump’s lawyers have denied inciting the riot. A Trump adviser did not immediately comment on the trial on Tuesday, and a lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington under a reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, comes three days after Trump’s acquittal in an impeachment trial in the Senate centered on allegations it instigated a riot, in which five people died. . This acquittal is likely to open the door to a new legal review of Trump’s actions before and during the siege.

Even some Republicans who voted to acquit Trump on Saturday agreed that the most suitable place to deal with Trump was the courts, especially now that he has left the White House and lost some legal protections that protected him as president.

The lawsuit traces intense efforts by Trump and Giuliani to cast doubt on election results, even as courts nationwide and state election officials have repeatedly dismissed their allegations of baseless fraud. Despite evidence to the contrary, according to the lawsuit, the men described the election as stolen while Trump “approved rather than discouraged” threats of violence from his angry supporters in the weeks leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded during the Save America rally and the capture of the Capitol was neither an accident nor a coincidence,” the lawsuit says. “It was the planned and predictable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the count of votes cast in the Electoral College.

Presidents have historically enjoyed broad immunity from prosecution for actions they take in their role as commander-in-chief. But the lawsuit filed on Tuesday was brought against Trump in his personal and unofficial capacity and alleges that none of the behaviors involved had to do with his responsibilities as president.

“Inciting a riot, or attempting to interfere with the efforts of Congress to ratify the election results which are lauded by the Constitution, could not be within the ordinary responsibilities of the President”, Joseph Sellers, a Washington lawyer who along with the NAACP filed the lawsuit on Thompson’s behalf said in an interview.

“In this regard, because of his conduct, he is like any other private citizen,” Sellers said.

While the impeachment case focused directly on charges of incitement, the lawsuit more broadly accuses Trump of conspiring to disrupt the constitutional activities of Congress, namely the certification of election results establishing Biden as the legitimate winner through a months-long effort to discredit the result and look to individual states and its own vice president to overthrow the contest.

The case against Trump was brought under a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which was passed in response to KKK violence and prohibits violence or intimidation aimed at preventing Congress or other federal officials to meet their constitutional obligations.

“Fortunately, that hasn’t been used much,” Sellers said. “But what we are seeing here is so unprecedented that it is very reminiscent of what led to the enactment of this legislation just after the Civil War.”

The lawsuit cites inflammatory comments Trump and Giuliani made in the weeks leading up to and on the day of the riot that lawyers say were designed to mobilize supporters to work to overturn the results of the riot. elections and to prevent the Senate certification process. This process was temporarily halted when Trump loyalists broke into Capitol Hill.

Trump told his supporters at a pre-riot rally to “fight like hell,” but lawyers for the former president have categorically denied in the impeachment trial he instigated the riot. They pointed to a remark during his speech in which he told the crowd to behave “peacefully” that day. Defense lawyers are likely to revisit these claims in the trial. They can also argue, as was done in the impeachment case, that Trump’s speech was protected by the First Amendment.

