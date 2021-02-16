Last week’s call between President Biden and Xi Jinping accompanied rumors of an early summit meeting. It would be premature and even dangerous. If Xi demands that Biden essentially give Beijing ownership of the China Seas – including Taiwan – Biden would be forced into a confrontation, the opposite of the goal of a summit.



Some fear that Beijing will cause a confrontation on Taiwan, not necessarily threatening an invasion but increasing the pressure. Beijing thinks they are getting stronger as we get weaker. Should we counter the Chinese movements against Taiwan? We still have not defined the national interests of the United States in the Indo-Pacific. The DoD has started to develop a strategy for the “Chinese challenge”. We need it before any US-China summit.



Many summits are counterproductive. Far from calming relationships, they often worsen them. Personal meetings – the way American domestic politics are conducted – ignore the great gaps in world power, economies, and intentions. The classic failure was the 1938 Hitler-Chamberlain meeting in Munich. Chamberlain believed that appeasement had preserved “peace in our time.”



At the 1961 Kennedy-Khrushchev summit in Vienna, less than two months after the Bay of Pigs failure, the leader of the Soviet party proclaimed his support for the Communist-led wars of national liberation around the world. Kennedy, feeling exposed, remained uncomfortable and pledged to stop the Communists in Vietnam.



President Trump surmised that he could personally charm North Korea’s Kim Jung Un – which regularly murders relatives – by ending Pyongyang’s decades-long drive to build nuclear weapons. All you need are a handshake and smiles, like a real estate transaction. Kim played Trump and gained international prestige for free. Kim now has more nuclear weapons and rockets than ever before.



Summits are good for signing ceremonies and photo ops after professional diplomats chop up paragraphs. Diplomacy reflects interests and power and cannot solve all problems. Personal persuasion matters little.



Sometimes a top works. The head of the Soviet party Gorbachev, in an increasingly difficult economic situation, came to Geneva in 1985 knowing that he had to end the Cold War. His deal with President Reagan eased tensions and led to the Soviet withdrawal from Eastern Europe in 1989 and collapse in 1991. Without Soviet weakness, there would have been no deal.



Long before a summit, diplomats need to determine who has what kind of power. The Chinese economy, despite the pandemic, continues to grow. China, however, is caught in the economic zig-zag typical of communist countries trying to boost production – a few years of liberalization followed by a few years of tightening, never finding stability. Despite Xi’s crackdown, corruption is rampant.



Chinese military power is increasing. They modernized everything, especially their navy. They lack allies, however. Russia is a junior partner in economic difficulty with little presence in the Pacific. In the south, China is facing the hostility it has created in an arc around the Indo-Pacific region. By making the China Seas its exclusive zone and militarizing the artificial islands, China has intimidated and alienated most of its southern neighbors.



Xi scared most of the Chinese. My Chinese political science contacts wish me a Happy New Year every year. No substantive discussions. The Achilles heel of authoritarianism, of orderly successions of leadership, remains. Xi, having lifted China’s two-term limits for himself, can remain party leader and president for life. Chairman of China’s many small inter-ministerial leadership groups, he manages micro, a concentration of power that amplifies mistakes. There is no one to say no. The structural weaknesses of the post-Stalin and post-Mao regimes were never completely rooted out.



Now the big question: Beijing’s intentions. They are on a strong streak and intend to continue. They see the United States in decline and intend to replace us on the world stage. The ambitious Belt and Road initiative aims to make much of the rest of the world, even Europe, dependent on Chinese investment. So far, however, the BIS has achieved little economic gain and has cost a bundle. The victims of Beijing’s “debt trap diplomacy” do not want Chinese domination. China may be excessive.



And we have to understand that we are also limited. On January 6, the United States instantly demoted itself from the top ranks of global democracies. No other democracy has seen a violent mob violate its national legislature. Politically, we are more fractured than in Vietnam. A party preaches unity but practices angry division. Washington has checkpoints and green areas (like Baghdad) patrolled by the National Guard. Americans without a mask despise masked Americans.



The US economy could recover this year, but on the unsustainable basis of interest rates close to zero and a trillion dollars a year being dumped on the stock market. Investors are going nuts; the GameStop uprising portends market instability. The major players buy gold, Bitcoins and stocks of their own companies while “bypassing” weak companies. It does nothing for jobs and wages. The rich get richer; inequality is skyrocketing.



George Soros generously promoted democracy in Eastern Europe, but now his attention belongs to where democracy is at risk: America. When China and America resolve their respective issues, after extensive professional preparation, we can hold a summit.





