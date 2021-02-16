False propaganda on agricultural laws, they benefit small farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the centre’s new agricultural laws, saying farmers would benefit

Lucknow:

Accusing the opposition of false propaganda against the new agro-marketing legislation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that those who had enacted laws to bring in foreign businesses are now creating fear among farmers over local businesses. .

During the laying of the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev in Bahraich of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi also said his government was trying to rectify the mistakes of previous regimes that had failed to honor deserving leaders.

Addressing the event via video conference, the prime minister defended the new agricultural laws, saying the reforms “will benefit small and marginal farmers”.

“The farmers themselves have started to denounce those involved in false propaganda about them,” he said.

His remarks come amid weeks of protests on Delhi’s borders by farmers who say the new laws will put them at the mercy of big private companies, which will set their own prices for agricultural products.

But the Modi government says the new laws only give farmers the option to sell their crops to private companies, and government agencies will continue to buy them as before.

The prime minister said that farmers in Uttar Pradesh had achieved encouraging results after the new laws were enacted.

“The whole country has seen that those who made laws to bring foreign companies into the agricultural sector are now scaring farmers on behalf of local businesses,” he said, without giving further details.

The BJP has in the past asserted that other parties have also advocated for similar agricultural reforms in the past, but failed to implement them.

Those who told lies and carried out false propaganda for the policy are now exposed, he said.

He unveiled beautification projects in Shravasti and Bahraich, honoring the 11th century king who is an icon of the state’s Rajbhar community.

Although Maharaja Suheldev’s bravery has not found its place in the history books, it has always been in the hearts of people through the folklore of Awadh, Terai and Purvanchal, he said. PM Modi praised his image as a sensitive and development-oriented leader.

In his 30-minute speech, the prime minister accused previous governments of failing to honor leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar.

He said the history of India is not just what was written by those with a slave mentality. It is also imbibed by ordinary people through “lok gathas”, or folklore.

As the country enters the 75th year of its independence, it is time to remember and be inspired by their contribution, he added.

It is unfortunate that those who pledged to save Bharat and “Bharatiyata” did not get the place they deserved, he said, adding that India is in the process of rectifying the injustice done to those who created history.

He asked if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was the first head of government Azad Hind, or the contribution of his Azad Hind Fauj, received their recognition.

He recalled Sardar Patel’s contribution to the integration of the princely states into the Union, adding that what has been done to his legacy is known to all the children of the country.

Regarding BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi said his contribution was also seen only through the political prism. But now, from India to England, all places related to Ambedkar are developing into panch teerth, or places of pilgrimage.

Projects launched in Bahraich include the construction of a 4.20-meter-tall statue of Suheldev, who is said to have killed General Ghaznavid Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the shores of Lake Chittora in Bahraich in 1033.

There are also plans to develop tourist facilities including a cafeteria, a guest house and a children’s park.

PM Modi inaugurated a medical school in Bahrain named after legendary rulers.

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event.

After coming to power, the Modi government took several steps to honor Suheldev.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister issued a postage stamp in his memory and flagged a train bearing his name.

Earlier, in February 2016, BJP chief Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Suheldev and launched a book about him.

The Rajbhar community constitutes a significant percentage of Purvanchal’s electorate, and is being courted by political parties ahead of the assembly elections in about a year.

