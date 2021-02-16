Don’t let Imran Khan return to power, says Maryam Nawaz at rally, South Asia News





Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging voters to ensure Khan does not return to office.

Referring to “selectors,” Nawaz said the country had suffered many hardships under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ANI news agency reported.

“The country is exhausted but my dear selectors, don’t do that with Pakistan again … I feel bad when people hurt the selectors because after all, the institution is ours,” Nawaz said at the time. of an electoral rally in Wazirabad.

“I say to the police and administration in Wazirabad … I know you yourself are frustrated [but] the nation is watching you; if you instead of serving the country and the people are trying to serve someone else try to steal the vote and win a lost person then remember Imran Khan came once but now at least Punjab won’t let it come [to power] again, ”added Nawaz.

PML-N vice president, addressing the rally in Urdu, added that farmers, laborers and traders across the country remain frustrated with the Khan-led government and many workers across the country are unable to afford commodities.

She also referred to the rising cost of electricity in the country, saying that “those who finance Imran Khan’s expenses have deliberately imported expensive LNG.”

“They [government] took loans of 15 trillion rupees but did not lay a single brick, ”she added.

The country’s senatorial elections are expected to take place on March 3. The daughter of ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif – Maryam Nawaz announced on Monday that she would not leave the country to join her father in London.

“Even if someone (from the government) comes to my house and offers me to go abroad, I will refuse it right away,” she said, speaking to reporters on Monday.

