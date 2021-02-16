Has the Indonesian Death Zoo been closed? Dear calls negligence





At the Surabaya Zoo, also known as Kebun Binatang Surabaya, but better known as the Indonesian Death Zoo, animals are routinely abused, over-reared, and are said to die at the rate of 25 animals per month. A new petition to shut down Indonesia’s zoo from death targeting the country’s president is gaining traction, as it recently received a boost from animal advocate and pop icon Cher. So is the zoo closing? Here is what we know.

Is the Indonesian Death Zoo closing? Surabaya Zoo is a huge zoo that has been in operation since 1916 and is home to between 2,800 and 4,000 animals. The zoo is still in operation, but if a new petition is successful (combined with years of protests from local activists), the Indonesian Zoo of Death may finally close in the near future. The article continues under advertisement According to PETA, animals at Surabaya Zoo are forced to live in dirty, trash-covered, bare and cramped cages, while suffering from malnutrition, neglect and other forms of abuse. A former Surabaya Zoo director PETA spoke to estimated that 50 animals died at the zoo over a three-month period. But according to the new Change.org petition to shut down Surabaya Zoo, which was started by activist Loren W., recent reports have revealed that at least 25 animals die at the zoo each month due to inhumane treatment and neglect. Some notable deaths at the zoo include a giraffe that consumed plastic waste that was littered in the animal cage; a tiger that was fed on formaldehyde, which destroyed the digestive tract of animals; and a lion found hanging by its head from the bars of the cage, according to the petition. Some animals zoochosis even led them to commit suicide. Local activists were protesting against the mistreatment of animals by zoos for years, according to CBS News. The article continues under advertisement The petition calls on Indonesian President Joko Widodo to do five things: close the Surabaya Zoo and hire new staff to care for the animals; provide funds to care for animals; provide rehabilitation to assist eligible animals to be returned to the wild; consult with veterinarians on the humane euthanasia of sick animals beyond rehabilitation; and hold the zoo management accountable for the terrible condition of the zoo and the animals. As of Tuesday, February 16, more than 53,000 people have signed the petition, which has a target of 75,000 signatures. The article continues under advertisement

Cher wants the Surabaya Zoo to close. “MAN IS THE MOST DANGEROUS ANIMAL”

IF GIVE INDONESIA I LOBBY MY GOV (ON MY KNEES) 2 CUT EVERYTHING, UNTIL THE GOU

“SURABAYA DEATH ZOO”

THE EVIL LIKE THAT MUST NOT HOLD.KAAVAN HAS BEEN EMBEDDED IN A SHED 4 ALL HER LIFE, AND NOW HAS A NEW LIFE, WITH A BEAUTIFUL WIFE🐘❣️🐘 pic.twitter.com/kbsJPU7JCK – Look for) February 16, 2021 Cher shed new light on the matter on Tuesday, when she tweeted about the zoo and the petition. Man is the most dangerous animal, Cher tweeted, adding photos of an malnourished tiger at the zoo. If America gives money to Indonesia, I will pressure my government (on their knees) to cut off all the money, until the Indonesian government shuts down its zoo from the death of Surabaya. An evil like this must not remain. Kaavan has been chained in a shed all his life, and now has a new life, with a beautiful wife. Dear refers to The Elephant Formula, who has lived in confinement at Pakistans Marghazar Zoo for over 30 years, the last eight of which were completely lonely, leading many to call him the loneliest elephant in the world. In December 2020, Cher and her organization Free the Wild spurred the movement to free Kaavan, which ultimately led the zoo to turn the elephant over to an animal welfare organization. Four Paws International. The article continues under advertisement Hopefully Cher speaking out on this issue will help the animals at the Indonesian Death Zoo just as her voice has helped Kaavan.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos