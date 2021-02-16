Politics
Understanding the quarrels raging in the US-Turkish alliance
1. What is Turkey’s status vis-à-vis Russia?
Turkey took delivery of the S-400 system made by Russia, NATO’s main enemy, in 2019, two years after Ankara signed an agreement to purchase it. In response, the United States sanctioned the turkey defense industry while sparing the economy at large. The administration of President Joe Bidens, which took power on January 20, has urged Turkey not to keep the Russian system. The United States is concerned that the S-400 could be used to gather intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the US F-35 fighter jet that Turkey helped build and wishes to purchase. Beyond that, the United States is keen to prevent its allies from engaging in the Russian defense sector.
2. What do the US sanctions mean?
The sanctions have effectively cut off Turkey’s main defense procurement agency, known as SSB, from US military equipment and technology. The sanctions target individuals including Ismail Demir, head of the SSB. The agency is prohibited from receiving loans from US financial institutions and assistance from the US Export-Import Bank. The United States also opposes any extension of credit to SSB from international financial institutions. Typically, US defense contracts valued at around $ 2 billion go through SSB each year. A significant portion of this trade will continue as the sanctions do not apply retroactively. But new licenses or extensions of existing licenses will not be allowed. Legislation passed by Congress makes it extremely difficult for Turkey to receive waivers unless it physically disposes of Russian missiles.
3. Why did Turkey insist on the S-400?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey’s Western allies have failed to provide his country with the necessary defense against missile threats from neighboring Iran, Iraq and Syria. The purchase of the S-400 also reflected Turkey’s desire to play an increasingly independent role in regional policies and economic ties with Russia.
4. How did Turkey react to US sanctions?
Before the sanctions were imposed, Erdogan threatened to respond by shutting down two critical NATO facilities in Turkey. These are the Incirlik air base, near Syria, and an early warning radar in the town of Kurecik which is part of NATO’s ballistic missile defense capabilities. He did not follow up. He must now weigh his options with Biden – who in the past has criticized Erdogan for being authoritarian – at a time when the Turkish government finds itself increasingly at odds with world powers, including Russia. Turkey and Russia were on opposite sides in the war in Libya before a truce was agreed in October 2020, and they have conflicting goals in the Syrian conflict. Turkey has muscled up in the Russian Caucasian backyard with its support for Azerbaijan in a 44-day war with Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey remains adamant about keeping the S-400 and has said it could buy a second missile battery and even start co-producing the system with Russia. But he also suggested he could limit the use of the S-400 to avoid further US sanctions. Erdogan offers the possibility of Turkey adding US Patriot missile defense batteries to its arsenal, although it is not clear that US lawmakers would pass up such a sale.
5. How are the United States and Turkey divided over Syria?
In October 2019, the Turkish military entered Syria as part of a campaign targeting the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a Kurdish militia that had been a major component of the United States-led effort to fight the Islamic State in Syria. Turkey views the YPG, which had come to control around a third of Syria, as a security threat due to its ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. This group, known as the PKK, seeks an autonomous region for the Kurds inside Turkey and has fought Turkish forces from time to time since 1984. The then US President Donald Trump has d ‘first gave Erdogan the green light for the operation, then turned the tide and imposed sanctions. Turkey before lifting them after Turkey complied with a ceasefire agreement. Turkey has curbed its foray into Syria after making separate agreements with the United States and Russia to keep Kurdish fighters in Syria away from its border. In February 2021, Erdogan accused Washington of siding with the PKK and its affiliate in Syria after the United States said it would condemn the killing of Turkish hostages by the PKK in northern Iraq if the accounts were confirmed. Turkey summoned the US ambassador in protest, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to say the PKK terrorists bear responsibility.
6. What is the agreement with the Turkish bank?
As tensions around Syria escalated, the United States brought criminal action against Turkish state lender Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS. Prosecutors have accused Halkbank, as it is known, of participating in a high-profile plot to violate Iran’s access bans to the U.S. financial system. The plot involved high-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey, the United States said. Two people, including a top Halkbank executive, had already been convicted in this case. The trial in late 2017 sparked vehement protests from Erdogan, who accused US officials of trying to harm Turkey’s national and economic interests. He called the accusation nothing less than an attempted international coup.
7. What have the United States and Turkey been arguing about again?
A lot. Their six-decade alliance has been strained by the United States’ refusal to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in Pennsylvania whom Erdogan accuses of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup. Links have been inflamed by Turkey’s detention of an American pastor, Andrew Brunson, and employees of the American diplomatic missions in Turkey, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt or terrorism. Ankara is also angered that Washington is backing its Turkish rivals in a natural gas dispute with Cyprus and other regional conflicts.
8. Is there a way to repair the ties?
Having served as a bulwark against Russia during the Cold War, Turkey believes it has valuable assets to negotiate. It still houses US nuclear warheads at Incirlik and military installations used by the US to spy on Russia. It’s also the only barrier preventing large numbers of an estimated 5 million refugees, most of them Syrians, from flooding European countries with which the United States has close ties. Turkish officials believe the Bidens’ confidence in multinational institutions and transatlantic relations will help them repair the damage with NATO partners and improve the likelihood of long-sought arms deals.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]