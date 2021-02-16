Understanding the quarrels raging in the US-Turkish alliance

1. What is Turkey’s status vis-à-vis Russia?

Turkey took delivery of the S-400 system made by Russia, NATO’s main enemy, in 2019, two years after Ankara signed an agreement to purchase it. In response, the United States sanctioned the turkey defense industry while sparing the economy at large. The administration of President Joe Bidens, which took power on January 20, has urged Turkey not to keep the Russian system. The United States is concerned that the S-400 could be used to gather intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the US F-35 fighter jet that Turkey helped build and wishes to purchase. Beyond that, the United States is keen to prevent its allies from engaging in the Russian defense sector.

2. What do the US sanctions mean?

The sanctions have effectively cut off Turkey’s main defense procurement agency, known as SSB, from US military equipment and technology. The sanctions target individuals including Ismail Demir, head of the SSB. The agency is prohibited from receiving loans from US financial institutions and assistance from the US Export-Import Bank. The United States also opposes any extension of credit to SSB from international financial institutions. Typically, US defense contracts valued at around $ 2 billion go through SSB each year. A significant portion of this trade will continue as the sanctions do not apply retroactively. But new licenses or extensions of existing licenses will not be allowed. Legislation passed by Congress makes it extremely difficult for Turkey to receive waivers unless it physically disposes of Russian missiles.

3. Why did Turkey insist on the S-400?

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey’s Western allies have failed to provide his country with the necessary defense against missile threats from neighboring Iran, Iraq and Syria. The purchase of the S-400 also reflected Turkey’s desire to play an increasingly independent role in regional policies and economic ties with Russia.

4. How did Turkey react to US sanctions?

Before the sanctions were imposed, Erdogan threatened to respond by shutting down two critical NATO facilities in Turkey. These are the Incirlik air base, near Syria, and an early warning radar in the town of Kurecik which is part of NATO’s ballistic missile defense capabilities. He did not follow up. He must now weigh his options with Biden – who in the past has criticized Erdogan for being authoritarian – at a time when the Turkish government finds itself increasingly at odds with world powers, including Russia. Turkey and Russia were on opposite sides in the war in Libya before a truce was agreed in October 2020, and they have conflicting goals in the Syrian conflict. Turkey has muscled up in the Russian Caucasian backyard with its support for Azerbaijan in a 44-day war with Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey remains adamant about keeping the S-400 and has said it could buy a second missile battery and even start co-producing the system with Russia. But he also suggested he could limit the use of the S-400 to avoid further US sanctions. Erdogan offers the possibility of Turkey adding US Patriot missile defense batteries to its arsenal, although it is not clear that US lawmakers would pass up such a sale.

5. How are the United States and Turkey divided over Syria?

In October 2019, the Turkish military entered Syria as part of a campaign targeting the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a Kurdish militia that had been a major component of the United States-led effort to fight the Islamic State in Syria. Turkey views the YPG, which had come to control around a third of Syria, as a security threat due to its ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. This group, known as the PKK, seeks an autonomous region for the Kurds inside Turkey and has fought Turkish forces from time to time since 1984. The then US President Donald Trump has d ‘first gave Erdogan the green light for the operation, then turned the tide and imposed sanctions. Turkey before lifting them after Turkey complied with a ceasefire agreement. Turkey has curbed its foray into Syria after making separate agreements with the United States and Russia to keep Kurdish fighters in Syria away from its border. In February 2021, Erdogan accused Washington of siding with the PKK and its affiliate in Syria after the United States said it would condemn the killing of Turkish hostages by the PKK in northern Iraq if the accounts were confirmed. Turkey summoned the US ambassador in protest, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to say the PKK terrorists bear responsibility.

6. What is the agreement with the Turkish bank?

As tensions around Syria escalated, the United States brought criminal action against Turkish state lender Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS. Prosecutors have accused Halkbank, as it is known, of participating in a high-profile plot to violate Iran’s access bans to the U.S. financial system. The plot involved high-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey, the United States said. Two people, including a top Halkbank executive, had already been convicted in this case. The trial in late 2017 sparked vehement protests from Erdogan, who accused US officials of trying to harm Turkey’s national and economic interests. He called the accusation nothing less than an attempted international coup.

7. What have the United States and Turkey been arguing about again?

A lot. Their six-decade alliance has been strained by the United States’ refusal to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in Pennsylvania whom Erdogan accuses of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup. Links have been inflamed by Turkey’s detention of an American pastor, Andrew Brunson, and employees of the American diplomatic missions in Turkey, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt or terrorism. Ankara is also angered that Washington is backing its Turkish rivals in a natural gas dispute with Cyprus and other regional conflicts.

8. Is there a way to repair the ties?