Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for making India a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism | Odisha Latest news | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News





New Delhi: The Prime Minister addressed the event held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Shri Ram Chandra mission. The Prime Minister congratulated the Mission for instilling in the population sense, peace, health and spiritual well-being. He also commended the Mission for popularizing yoga. The Prime Minister said that in today's fast-paced and stressful life as the world struggles with lifestyle diseases and the pandemic, Sahaj Marg, Heartfulness and Yoga are like a beacon of hope for the world. Referring to the Indias manipulation of Corona, the PM said the Indian 130 crore vigilance has become an example to the world. Domestic wisdom and Yoga-Ayurveda have played a big role in this regard. Shri Modi said India is following a human-centered approach to promote global good. This human-centered approach is based on a healthy balance between well-being, well-being and wealth. Over the past six years, India has embarked on one of the largest public welfare programs in the world, aimed at giving the poor a life of dignity and having opportunities, from universal health coverage to health programs. social protection, from smoke-free kitchens to banking services. From access to technology to housing for all. India's official aid programs have touched many lives, the prime minister said. Speaking on India's focus on wellness, the Prime Minister noted that The Indian idea of ​​well-being goes beyond the simple cure of an illness. There has been considerable work on preventive health care. Shri Modi pointed out that India's flagship health care program Ayushman Bharat has more beneficiaries than the populations of America and many European countries. It is the largest healthcare program in the world. The prime minister said India is playing a central role in global immunization. Our vision of well-being is as much global as it is domestic. India has a lot to offer when it comes to health and wellness. He called on people to work to make India a hub for spiritual and wellness tourism. Our yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet. Our aim is to present them to the world in a language they understand, the Prime Minister said. Shri Modi noted the growing global seriousness in yoga and meditation. He also noted the growing challenge of depression and expressed hope that the Heartfulness program will help deal with it. Disease-free citizens, mentally strong citizens will take India to new heights, the Prime Minister concluded.

