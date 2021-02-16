Immediately withdraw the Modi tax on petroleum products: Congress





It will by itself reduce the price of gasoline to 61.92 and the price of diesel to 47.51 per liter, he says.



Continuing to pressure the Narendra Modi government over the high excise taxes on petroleum products, Congress on Tuesday called it Modi tax and demanded the immediate withdrawal of additional excise taxes. Speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters, spokesman Pawan Khera said the Modi government had collected more than 20 crore lakh from the collection of additional excise taxes. We demand an immediate withdrawal of this additional Modi tax imposed over the past six years and eight months. This in itself will reduce the price of gasoline to 61.92 per liter and the price of diesel to 47.51 per liter. Every ordinary Indian deserves this relief immediately, Mr. Khera said. India deserves a government that works and thinks for every Indian and not, to use the words of my leader Rahul Gandhi, just a government of Hum do, Humare do. International Crude Oil Price He said that when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh resigned from his post in May 2014, the international price of crude oil was $ 108 per barrel while gasoline was sold at 71.51 per liter in Delhi and the diesel at 57.28. Also Read: Congress Calls for Lower LPG Prices As of February 1, 2021, the international price of crude oil was $ 54.41 per barrel, half of May 2014, but the current price of gasoline is 89.29 per liter and diesel is 79.70 per barrel. liter. Congress has alleged that the BJP and its ecosystem still keeps citizens engaged on emotional issues that generate hate, fear or anger to distract from its failure. Their strategy is predictable: generate those emotions and create villains. For this, they will borrow from mythology, from their side of history, from world events that may have nothing to do with us. They will continue to summon villains that our collective emotions can be directed against, Mr. Khera said. Why are they doing this? You will ask. They do this to keep us blinded by overwhelming emotions. They don’t want us to see the impact of their bad governance on our lives and livelihoods. Fabricated controversies He said the BJP’s strategy is to make sure people don’t get outraged about unemployment, the collapse of MSMEs, the failure of foreign policy, poor border management, the crisis. agriculture, the safety of women and the dismantling of India brick by brick by them. India refuses to deal with artificial controversies, bogus outrages and state-sponsored distractions. India demands responsible governance. Asked whether the arrest of activist Disha Ravi can be seen as a distraction, Mr Khera said that while Mr Modi wants to portray the image of a superman and a rockstar prime minister , the truth is he was scared of a 21 year old. old.

