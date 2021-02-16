Letters from our readers





Acquittal endangers democracy The Republicans’ refusal to choose between MAGA and government by the people endangers democracy in the world. If the United States is to keep the promise of a freely elected government accountable to its people, then job seekers and parties refusing to pledge to the principles of elected government should be barred from running for office and running. hold a position. By not condemning Trump for inciting an insurgency to steal an election, and by allowing Trump to remain a member, the Republican Party must now be seen as a political movement without commitment to the principle of elected government. The votes of Senator Mitch McConnell and the rest against conviction was the best news Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have received in years. This democracy thing that the West talked about is so gone, they can rightly think. Republicans have already abandoned their commitment to democracy when they allowed Trump to stay on their ticket in 2016 despite his open refusal to commit to the outcome of the vote determining who took office. It is of the utmost importance now that the United States adopts a brilliant constitutional line forbidding officials and undemocratic parties from running and arguing. Louis Putterman, Providence The writer is professor of economics at Brown University. Special interest groups will vote In response to the question posed by Toni Littlefield (“The referendum vote is a waste of money”, Letters, February 15), who will vote for these questions? The answer is simple. Special interest groups. Remember that referendums are approved or rejected. Failure to vote “reject” will surely result in approval of all questions. This special election shows, with clarity, how the citizens of Rhode Island are continually deceived by the lawmakers we continue to elect. Lorraine Lombardi, Narragansett

