Continued intervention of the Supreme Court in the voting process





ISLAMABAD:

Since the restoration of judges in March 2009, the Supreme Court has been actively involved in various electoral processes.

During the tenure of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry from March 2009 to 2013, the Supreme Court scrutinized the electoral process by holding hearings in several cases.

First, upon hearing the petition from PTI leader Imran Khan, the SC ordered the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to finalize the electoral rolls until February 23, 2012, but the ECP was unable to comply with the court deadline and ECP officials had been going through rough times at the top. search.

In view of the immense pressure from the SC, then ECP Secretary Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan wrote a letter to then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani about what he said. considered undue interference by the Supreme Court in the affairs of the commission.

“The attempts of an institution to encroach on the domains of other state institutions, in violation of the clearly defined roles set out in the Constitution, will only lead to a disruption of the democratic system and to chaos in society”, had- he stated in his letter and also offered his resignation. The court later learned of the letter from the secretary of the ECP, but did not issue a coercive order against him.

On March 14, 2012, the SC ordered the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to assist it in determining why the constitutional command under Article 219 of the Constitution was not respected by the PCE and delayed the process of finalizing new voters lists. without asking for approval.

The confrontation between the ECP and the SC regarding the preparation of the electoral lists ended after the retirement of the Commissioner General of Elections (CEC) Hamid Ali Mirza on March 23, 2012.

In June 2012, the court delivered a verdict in the Workers’ Party case after hearing lawyers from different political parties. In its judgment, the court recommended several measures to the PCE to guarantee free and fair elections. Later, the SC initiated proceedings to implement its decision.

On November 26, 2012, the SC observed that Karachi constituencies should be demarcated to reflect the “mixed population” to avoid political polarization, but the ECP was reluctant to comply with the order.

MQM founder Altaf Hussain called the court order for a new demarcation in Karachi ahead of a census an attempt to “wrest the party’s mandate” and said the townspeople would never allow such “Conspiracy” to succeed. The Supreme Court subsequently issued a notice of contempt of the former MQM chief, but issued an unconditional apology, which was accepted.

On March 1, 2013, the CS attacked the ECP for failing to enforce the Karachi constituency demarcation court orders. In view of the pressure exerted by the court, the CEP published on March 22 a notification of delimitation of certain constituencies in Karachi.

According to the notification, three constituencies of the National Assembly and eight constituencies of the provincial assembly were subject to delimitation. The MQM had complained to the United Nations about the constituency boundaries in Karachi.

On December 4, 2012, the court – while hearing pleadings from various political parties except the MQM – ordered the ECP to conduct a door-to-door verification process of the electoral rolls in Karachi with the assistance from the Pakistani army and the border. Gendarmerie (FC).

Prior to the 2013 general election, the Supreme Court focused on an issue related to granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis in the upcoming general election.

The PCE and the Ministry of Informatics had asserted before the SC that giving rights to overseas Pakistanis would not be possible in the elections and that anything hastily done would simply create unforeseen problems and seriously affect the credibility of the elections.

In July 2013, the Supreme Court ordered the ECP to revise the timetable for the presidential elections. Opposition parties strongly protested against the SC’s decision. With the intervention of the Supreme Court, local elections were held across the country during the tenure of the PML-N.

After the Panama Papers scandal emerged in 2016, the PML-N had gone through a difficult period.

Following the SC’s decision to disqualify former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N candidates contested as independent candidates in previous senatorial elections.

The Supreme Court led by former CJ Saqib Nisar had also prevented the ECP from issuing a notification regarding the success of four newly elected senators due to their alleged dual nationality.

Three of the newly elected senators were from the PML-N and one from the PTI.

The case remained in abeyance for several months. In October 2018, when the PTI won a majority in Punjab, the SC disqualified two PML-N senators Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi for dual citizenship. After their disqualification, the PTI managed to secure both seats.

Unlike the 2017 electoral law, the CS restored on June 5, 2018 almost all the information omitted in the nomination forms by the parliament. A section of lawyers questioned the SC’s order.

Prior to the 2018 elections, former CJ Nisar had strived to empower Pakistanis overseas to vote. However, this could not be done. “I have tried that overseas Pakistanis can have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote in the next election, but at that time damage may occur on a large scale to take a new step in this matter” , noted the CJ.

Last month, a bench of two Supreme Court judges – including Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Yahya Afridi – summoned the Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC) and all ECP members for failing to organize LG elections in the country.

A wider bench, led by CJ Gulzar Ahmed, summoned the same officials again during a presidential benchmark hearing on Tuesday with a proposal to curb corrupt practices in senatorial elections.

The court expressed disappointment at the PCE’s inaction to comply with Article 218, paragraph 3. The bench summoned them today (Wednesday) with a new mechanism to curb corrupt practices in the upcoming elections senatorial.

After the 2013 general election, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry of being involved in election rigging. Due to the involvement of judicial officers in the electoral process, the PTI qualified the 2013 elections as the election of returning officers (RO).

