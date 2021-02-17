Ministry of Environment and Forestry says deforestation in Papua was not the result of Jokowi-era concession





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Ministry of the Environment and Forests (KLHK) said the highest source of deforestation in concession or forest clearance areas (PKH) in Papua did not occur during the time of President Jokowi’s administration. “The highest source of deforestation in the PKH area at Tanah Papua, was found not to come from the total area of ​​17 PKH decrees issued by BKPM chief and LHK minister Siti Nurbaya during the president’s administration. Jokowi, “KLHK said in its report on Tuesday (2/16).

Earlier, the Indonesian Monitoring Coalition, which is a combination of 11 NGOs, said deforestation in Papua and West Papua had increased under Jokowi’s administration. In fact, over the past 20 years, the natural forest cover in both provinces has declined by 663,443 hectares. The 71 percent depreciation portion occurred between 2011 and 2019 or under Jokowi’s administration. The Ministry of Environment and Forests explained that at the time of President Jokowiada, the publication of 17 PKH (SK) decrees in 2015-2019 for a total area of ​​269,132 hectares. Prior to that time, KLHK said that in 2013 there were still 204,088 hectares of natural forest, or 75.83 percent of the total area of ​​the 17 PKHera SK in Jokowi. The remaining 24.17 percent does not include natural forest cover. The natural forest covering an area of ​​204,088 hectares, he said, is a natural forest that is subject to the rate of deforestation out of the total area of ​​17 PKH decrees issued. In 2015, there was a deforestation of 209 hectares, or 0.1 percent of the distribution of natural forest. Thus, from 2015, the distribution of natural forest over a total area of ​​17 SK PKH reached 203,879 hectares. “This figure shows that there has been deforestation of 209 hectares, or a decrease in natural forest of 0.1 percent of the total area of ​​natural forest out of a total area of ​​17 SK PKH,” the ministry wrote. of the Environment and Forests. in his report, Monday (2/15). “This confirms that nearly 100 percent of the total area deforested in 2015 from all PKH areas in Papua occurred outside of the total area of ​​17 PKH decrees issued by the government of President Joko Widodo during the period. 2015-2019 “, wrote the Ministry of Environment and Forests. In 2016-2019, according to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the deforestation area in the 17 SK PKH zones reached 2,202 hectares, or 1.08 percent of the region’s total natural forest area. As a result, the remaining natural forest in 2019 reached 201,677 hectares. Cumulatively, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry explained, the total area of ​​declining natural forest from 2015 to 2019 reached 2,411 hectares, or 1.18 percent of the total area of ​​natural forest out of a total area. from 17 SK PKH. “This figure also confirms that almost 100 percent of deforestation in the Land of Papua during the period 2015-2019 is not at all proven on the total area of ​​17 SK PKH issued by the head of BPKM and the LHK Minister Siti Nurbaya during the reign of President Joko Widodo, ”KLHK wrote. Referring to USGS satellite data and Sentinel Hub coverage from late January to early February 2021, the remaining natural forest covers 201,677 hectares in Area 17 SK PKH, of which nearly 10 percent is still natural forest cover. until now. << Deforestation of 2,411 hectares, i.e. a decrease in the area of ​​natural forest of 1.18 percent of the total area of ​​natural forest spread over a total area of ​​17 SK PKH during the period 2015-2019, accompanied by 'almost zero deforestation during the period 2019 to late January / early February 2021, "closed the Ministry of Environment and Forests. (yoa / arh)



