Turkey to expand anti-PKK operations in northern Iraq, says Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkey will expand operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and keep troops on the ground for as long as it sees fit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

He spoke to his ruling AK party after the Turkish military found the bodies of 13 kidnapped Turks in a cave in Iraq’s Gara region. “We will stay as long as necessary in the places we have secured to again avoid similar attacks,” the president said. was quoted as saying by Anadolu News Agency. He promised to continue cross-border operations against the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and “crush them in their caves”. Turkey accuses PKK fighters of kidnapping its nationals and launching deadly attacks on border towns. He made inroads into Iraq despite objections from the Iraqi government. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK – which seeks to secede from Turkey – since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed two years later after several terrorist attacks were allegedly carried out by PKK militants. Since the outbreak of the conflict again in 2015, more than 1,000 Turkish soldiers and 500 civilians have died in PKK attacks. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the country neutralized more than 10,000 PKK militants during this period. Since many PKK bases are located in northern Iraq, Ankara regularly conducts ground and air operations in the region.







