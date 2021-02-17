Boris Johnson must do more for vulnerable young people, says Children’s Commissioner





Anne Longfield will warn that the Premiers’ promise to level the country will be just a slogan unless children are put center stage. In her final speech in the post, Ms Longfield will call for a new Covid Pact to support education and well-being in every community to help children and youth recover from the pandemic. A year of opportunities is expected to be launched once the virus is removed where schools, gyms and swimming pools are used in the evenings, weekends and holidays to help students regain confidence, he said. -she. Ms Longfield will ask Mr Johnson to be passionate about making sure that we don’t define the kids by what happened in this year, but rather define ourselves by what we offer them. It will take political will and the funding of an opportunity fund measured in billions, but it would be worth every penny. It should be led by the Prime Minister, she will say. The Children’s Commissioner will accuse the Treasury of institutional bias against children, as only around $ 1 billion has pledged to support catching up with students despite warnings from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that school closures could lead to a loss of revenue of 350 billion. long-term. Ms. Longfield will highlight the uncertainty over the increase in universal credit. She will say: Two weeks ago the Prime Minister said catching up on education was the main goal of the whole government, but we still do not know if next month he plans to take universal credit away from millions. of families. The two positions are not compatible. If the government is really focused on catching up with school, it would not even agree to push 800,000 children into the type of devastating poverty that can have a much greater impact on their chances in life than the school they attend or attend. remedial tuition fees they receive. . Related The Children’s Commissioner will add: It is impossible to overestimate how damaging the past year has been for many children, especially those who were already disadvantaged. To rebuild better, we need to rethink our priorities and the way we care for children. We need to be honest about the magnitude of the challenge and face the tough questions about the gaps we know. For example, how many children live in families who find it difficult to support them; how many start school so far behind they will never catch up; how many children with mental health or special educational needs are not getting the help they should be?

