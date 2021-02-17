Did Kohlis’ ignorance stop Ashwin from making history at Chennai Test?





In the history of test cricket, there are only three players who have scored a century and taken ten wickets in the same test. They are England’s Ian Botham (114 and 13 wickets against India in Mumbai on February 15, 1980), Imran Khan of Pakistan (117 and 11 wickets against India in Faisalabad on January 3, 1983), and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh (137 and 10 wickets against Zimbabwe in Khulna on November 3, 2014). By lunchtime on Tuesday February 17 in Chennai, Ravichandran Ashwin was set to become the fourth Test-cricketer and the first Indian to reach this historic landmark, after scoring a century and taking eight wickets in the match.

By lunch on day four, England had lost seven wickets in their second set and were on course for defeat, 365 points behind and with five sessions to go. Star Sports expert commentators Gavaskar, Butcher, Ajit Agarkar, Murli Karthik, L Sivaramakrishnan and Deep Dasgupta mentioned that Ashwin was only two wickets away from this historic landmark which had been reached by just three Test cricket players, none of them coming from India. .

However, Ashwin, who was replaced by Kuldeep Yadav hours before lunch when he made the crucial breakthrough in the first session of what was to be the last day of the game by eliminating first Dan Larence and then Ben Stokes, wasn’t even brought to the tobowl. after lunch break. The after-lunch session saw Kohli continue with Chinese bowler Kuleep on one side and Orthodox left-arm spinner Axar Patel on the other. Ashwin was not broughton even after the fall of Racine and England was at eight wickets, still giving him a chance to reach this historic landmark.

It wasn’t until after Olly Stone fell and MoeenAli started punching, that Ashwin was reintroduced into the attack. By then, the opportunity to create the story had come and gone.

It is at times like these that Captain Kohli shows the lack of conscience of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. Remember at the end of the historic Brisbane Test, Rahane, captain of the India team since Kohli was on paternity leave, made a point of honor during the post-match presentation ceremony to give Nathan Lyon a t-shirt signed by all the Indian players. since it was the 100th Australian spinners test. It was a gesture that skipper Kohli did not emulate when he got the opportunity to present his counterpart Joe Root with a signed t-shirt during the post-match presentation ceremony after the end of the first test on February 9, England winning the 100th test played by their skipper. On his return to India after the historic Test Series victory in Brisbane, replacement skipper Rahane refused to cut a party cake in the shape of a kangaroo because he felt it would imply a lack of respect for the Australian opposition.

Certainly cricket, especially the test of cricket, the most difficult form of the game is not played with records and benchmarks in mind. However, with England at seven wickets and 365 points behind at the Day 4 lunch on February 17, there was no way to save the game. Bringing Ashwinon back early in the afternoon session would in no way have compromised the quest for immediate victory since it was Ashwin, along with Rohit Sharma, who had made the most significant contribution to the victory.

Certainly, Ashwin could not have marked his century in Chennai if Kohli had declared the innings with the multipurpose bowling still short by a hundred. However, this indicates that Kohli the captain is more sensitive to batting cues than to bowling.

It wasn’t just Indian fans or Indian media that anticipated the century milestone and 10 wickets in the same Ashwin Test. On thebbc.com India v England Live (second Test, fourth day), the request made at the start of the match (9:30 am IST) by the BBC Test Match Special commentators (who were ready at 4 am given the time -difference) Did Ravichandran Ashwin achieve the rare feat of transporting 10 wickets and a century in the same match? . However, Kohli started with Siraj and Axar, and Ashwin was brought down to 9.52 and left Dan Lawrence stumped with his first delivery. At 10:45 a.m., Ashwin had Stokes kicked off from an inside edge which looped over the drummer’s pads. At 11:09 am, Ashwin was replaced by Kuldeep who played in tandem with Axar until lunch.

After lunch, when the game resumed at 12:10 p.m., Kohli continued with Kuldeep and Axar. Root was fired by Axar at 12:12 p.m. At 12:17 p.m., BBC Test Match special commentator Simon Mann wondered why Kohli hadn’t brought Ashwin back, which is tough with him two under 10 (wickets for the match). At 12:19 p.m. Stone was fired. At 12:22 p.m. Mann observed that this would mean Ravichandran Ashwin could not get his 10 iron. At 12:22 p.m. Sir Alastair Cook (the former England captain and with the most number of cricket test runs for any left batsman) wondered, why isn’t Ashwin bowling?

This is a question that only Kohli can answer.

