Psaki says Biden will speak with Netanyahu ‘soon’ after 3 weeks without appeal: ‘Israel is an important ally’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden would call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “soon,” downplaying fears that the new administration could shut out the Israeli leader.

“His first call with a leader in the region will be with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “It will be soon. Stay tuned. Israel is an important ally.”

Israeli experts question the message Biden sends by not contacting Netanyahu almost a month after the administration began.

The new president has already made a wave of phone calls to American friends around the world, including leaders in Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Mexico, Germany, South Korea and even some enemies: he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Former President Trump called Netanyahu two days in power.

The United States is Israel’s closest ally, providing about $ 3.8 billion in annual military aid and shielding it from censorship in international forums about its policies towards the Palestinians.

Last week, former Israel Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tweeted a list of 10 countries he said received a call from Biden. “Now is the time to call on the leader of #Israel, the #US ‘closest ally?” Danon posted. Psaki then promised the presidents that the silence was “not intentional dissent.”

“Israel is of course an ally,” Psaki says. “Israel is a country in which we have an important strategic security relationship and our team is fully engaged.”

Netanyahu, who faces a tough re-election battle in March, has long touted his close relationship with world leaders.

Biden “calls out world leaders in whatever order he sees fit,” he said. “The Israeli-American alliance is strong, as is our friendship of almost 40 years, although we do not agree on everything,” Netanyahu said indifferently. He said Biden had more pressing priorities to tackle, such as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Trumps Israel’s policies were in line with Netanyahu, but the Israeli leader may have a more icy relationship with Biden. The Biden administration plans to leave the US embassy in Jerusalem, a controversial priority for the Trump administration, but already Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested the United States will not adhere to Trump’s recognition of the Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a strategic region captured from Syria. in 1967.

Biden, former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has known Netanyahu for decades, once lovingly writing an autograph for the prime minister: “Bibi, I don’t agree with a damn thing you say but I love you.”

Their relationship was tested when in 2010 Biden first visited Israel as vice president. Hours after landing in Tel Aviv, the Israeli government announced it was adding 1,600 housing units for Jews in a settlement in East Jerusalem. Biden condemned the move as “precisely the kind of step that undermines the confidence we need right now,” but Netanyahu’s allies said he was blinded by his home secretary’s announcement.

Netanyahu sharply criticized the Iran nuclear deal under the Obama administration while Biden was vice president. After Trump called off the deal, White House Biden said Iran had to take the first step to return to compliance and stop enriching uranium for a new deal to be reached.

Biden’s team clarified he would consult with Israel before rewriting the deal, though Netanyahu is expected to remain opposed to the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.