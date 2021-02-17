The illegal hate trial against Jesus and Donald Trump





Jesus Christ faced an illegal trial from those who wanted him to be condemned solely on the basis of their hatred towards him. Jesus was without sin and guilty of nothing; but yet He was arrested illegally by the priests and elders (Luke 22:52) who would be His judges. These priests are the same who bribed Judas to collect false testimony. The arrest took place in secret and at night. There were no formal charges of felony. There was no warrant for his arrest. They arrested him without any cause or statement of cause. Jesus was bound and sent to a private night proceedings for a preliminary examination before Caiaphas, the high priest (John 18: 12-13, 19-23). The Sanhedrin illegally organized a sentencing trial before sunrise. Jesus was illegally condemned without any witness being allowed to support him. The indictments against Jesus came from two false witnesses who testified that Jesus said, I will destroy this temple made with hands, and in three days I will build another made without hands (Mark 14:58). They twisted and edited his words like Jesus never said, which are done with the hands. Jesus was referring to his own body, which he resurrected three days after his death. The high priest tore his closure when Jesus said, you will see the Son of man sitting at the right hand of power calling him blasphemy. (Matthew 26: 63-66). They didn’t like what they had heard that Jesus deserved death (Mark 14:64).

Their guilty verdict was unanimous without investigation, without examination of the testimony. It was an immediate and simultaneous conviction of hatred to condemn Jesus. It was those who hated Jesus who were guilty of their own plot to condemn without sober reason or calm deliberation. The indictment was based on fabricated emotions of hatred. Jesus was condemned by the mockery of righteousness that was against the law so they could condemn Jesus.

Throughout Jesus’ ministry, they tried to put Jesus in place and make false accusations to persuade others not to follow him. They were looking for anything to convince Jesus to get rid of him of their torment of the truth against them. Everyone knew that the Sadducees and the Pharisees hated Jesus. Still, they allowed themselves to try it.

President Trump was also the subject of an illegal trial based solely on the hatred of Democrats who wanted to condemn him and get rid of him. They conducted an illegal hearing that even the Chief Justice of the United Supreme Court recognizes as illegal and would not take part in the trial of an indictment of a US citizen.

The articles of indictment were rushed without any investigation or hearing. No witnesses were called. Democrats just wanted to condemn Trump for their own hatred of him. They accused Trump of insurgency and inciting those who revolted against the Capitol. Yet there is no witness who can honestly claim Trump’s words, to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard was the whistle to attack the Capitol. The FBI admitted the attack was planned in advance and that several of those arrested were wearing Trump’s costume, including a documented BLM / ANTIFA boss named John Sullivan, whose video was used by Democrats in the trial of impeachment. Kevin Seefried, a registered Democrat and Biden supporter, walked through the capital with the Confederate flag wearing Trump’s costume to paint the narrative.

The Democrats’ guilty verdict of sending articles of impeachment from Congress to the Senate for trial was unanimous without an investigation or review of testimony based on feelings of hate rather than fact. Some Democrats gave false testimony to make it seem like their lives were in danger, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who claimed she was hiding in the capital’s toilets; but was not even in the capital building.

These same hypocritical Democrats who voted for impeachment documented a video of a speech inciting violence against Trump and his supporters. Still, they featured an edited video leaving out the words Trumps to make your voice heard in a peaceful and patriotic way. Eric Swalwell presents evidence that has been photoshopped, which is illegal.

Democrats conspired to condemn Trump without any calm, impartial deliberation. The impeachment was based on fabricated emotions of hatred. Democrats wanted to do everything to get rid of Trump in order to prevent him from tormenting the truth about Making America Great Again; even if it took an illegal trial, with false testimony and edited evidence.

Evil hates good and it is evil hate-possessed people who tried to condemn Jesus illegally and evil hate-possessed people who illegally tried to condemn Trump.

Frank Aquila is president of the Conservative Patriots San Joaquin Stanislas. It can be emailed to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos