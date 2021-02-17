Iwan Fals commented on JK’s response to Jokowi’s criticism: it will be crowded





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The musicians Iwan Falsparticipated in current affairs comments from former Indonesia Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK), who wondered how to make sure criticism during the presidential administration’s second term Joko Widodo. Iwan made his comments through comments on one of the reports on JK via the social network Twitter. “Wow, that’s it again, hehe will be crowded, here,” Iwan wrote.

Through this tweet, Iwan commented on the information about JK wondering how to criticize Jokowi’s government. This chaos actually started when JK made his comments at the National Forum for Democracy hosted by the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) last Friday. “A few days ago, the president announced that he was welcome to criticize the government. Of course, many want to see how to criticize the government without being called by the police?” JK said. The comment immediately sparked controversy until finally one of the Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) expert Ade Irfan Pulungan said JK appeared to want to provoke. “So it is very ironic for me to say that if Mr. Jusuf Kalla transmitted this and transmitted it in a party forum, it seems that he wants to agitate or provoke the situation in order to be able to give a direction to the party”, Ade said in his written statement to CNNIndonesia.com. In the latest news that Iwan commented on, JK stressed that he was only asking how to criticize so as not to be summoned by the police. “It’s purely a question and has a lot of different answers, especially these buzzers, right? It feels like asking questions is not allowed, let alone criticizing. Even though my question is very simple, to know how to criticize? ” JK said in his official statement on Monday (2/15). JK deliberately asked this question so the audience could have an explanation. The reason is that Jokowi did not explain how to criticize, but the authorities were not summoned. He then called on Jokowi’s supporters to act according to Jokowi’s wishes. According to him, Jokowi seriously asked the public to criticize him. “Now the president himself is opening the door to criticism and that’s great. But the method must be explained so that it is good for the government and good for the people. So, am I wrong if I ask a question? there you can see the character of those who question the question. “This means that they are anti-critical and contradict Jokowi, the buzzers,” JK said. (Tim)













What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos