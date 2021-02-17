Maryam made backdoor contacts to go to London





By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Two federal ministers and an adviser to the prime minister claimed on Tuesday that Pakistani Muslim League-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had made roundabout contacts with the government to leave for London.

However, they said that his request in this regard was rejected out of hand by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Maryam Nawaz wanted to travel to London, for which she had made roundabout contacts with the government.

In a tweet he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected her [Maryam] ask bluntly. He said the PML-N vice-president should satisfy her desire to lead an anti-government movement; and for that she would have to stay in the country.

According to another private broadcaster report, Fawad Ch said Maryam Nawaz is seeking to travel to London for which backdoor negotiations have taken place. However, he added, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically declined her request. [Maryam].

Separately, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Maryam Nawaz admitted that the future of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was bleak and that she also hinted that she would go abroad. In a conversation with the media here on Tuesday, he said he did not understand why they (Sharifs) suffered from such illnesses that were not curable in Pakistan, as she (Maryam) claims she should surrender abroad for surgery that would not be possible in the country.

He said Maryam Nawaz was leading the way to go abroad with such messages, adding that the government would certainly not allow her to go abroad. He argued that the courts could decide his departure abroad. The minister pointed out that Nawaz Sharif left for London for treatment and started politics there. He said instead of renewing his expired passport, travel documents could be issued to Nawaz so he can return home. Well, how can we help someone wanted by law by giving them a passport. It is not possible for us to become facilitators and help Nawaz go elsewhere, he added.

In response to a question, the minister said that Imran Khan had always taken the view that senatorial elections should be transparent and that a meeting of government spokespersons was held under the chairmanship of the prime minister at which a media strategy related to senatorial elections was discussed.

He said previous governments had promoted a culture of money in politics. We have a clear position that we have eliminated the politics of money and promoted meritocracy, he added.

Regarding Pakistani senatorial candidates Tehreek-e-Insaf, the minister said the final list of senatorial candidates would be completed in the evening.

In another tweet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that those who oppose the open Senate elections actually want the corrupt system, against which Imran Khan, to continue. had fought a war.

He said: We are at an important turning point in our parliamentary history, where we must decide whether our public representatives will come to Parliament because of their ability and merit or by buying and selling votes.

Elsewhere, the prime minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said on Tuesday that Maryam Nawaz had submitted a request to the government that she will have to undergo a small surgery and for that purpose she will have to travel to abroad. She said her surgery was not possible in the country that was ruled by her father [Nawaz Sharif] and his uncle [Shahbaz Sharif] for over 35 years.

Gill said that speaking of a small operation, Maryam asked for permission to flee the country. But, he added, they [Sharifs] had been told over and over again that Imran Khan would not give them any NRO [deal], it does not matter whether they need minor or major surgery abroad.

