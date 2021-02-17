UK: Boris Johnsons herd immunity government prepares irreversible measures to end latest lockdown

The Conservative government is making final preparations for what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson describes as a roadmap to emerge from the pandemic. What will in fact be outlined next Monday is a timeline for the loss of several thousand more lives to a deadly and ever-changing disease.

Speaking at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, Johnson said: Next week I will present a roadmap showing all we can on the road to normalcy, although some things are very uncertain. Because we want this lockdown to be the last. And we want progress to be prudent but also irreversible.

As with the premature end of the previous two lockdowns, the reopening of schools is at the center of the government’s agenda, according to the Daily MirrorSchools will be the first to reopen from March 8, while outdoor recreation will likely resume around the same time non-essential stores will open next, followed by hospitality venues, in plans underway. review by Downing Street.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands at 10 Downing Street, London, Tuesday April 28, 2020 (Stefan Rousseau / Pool via AP)

Johnson speaks of irreversible measures to move away from lockdowns amid conditions where the pandemic continues to kill thousands, with record hospitalizations. Johnson acknowledged, [T]The level of infection remains very high, with more people still hospitalized today than at the peak of last April and admissions standing at 1,600 per day.

It is only in recent days that daily deaths have started to drop to triple digits. As of the week ending February 5, the Office for National Statistics announced 7,320 deaths (over a thousand per day) where a new coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Conservatives’ herd immunity policy oversaw this British medical journal described as social murder. On Tuesdays, nearly 800 deaths from COVID-19 brought the government’s official death toll to 118,195, the highest total among any country in Europe and tens of thousands more deaths than France (82,226 ).

The UK has the fifth highest number of deaths from Covid in the world and its death rate per million population (1,724) is the highest in the world among countries with an equivalent or greater population.

Johnson said in response to questions he couldn’t guarantee schools would all reopen on March 8, but that was the goal. Such warnings and all the talk of caution are just the wrapping needed to allow the continuation of the collective immunity policy which has already claimed at least 126,000 deaths, according to excessive deaths, as the model does. Financial Times.

Further details emerged on Monday of a new mutation in the virus first detected in mid-December in Britain. The B.1.525 strain, with 38 cases already detected in the UK, may have originated in Nigeria, but has already spread to 11 countries, including the US, Canada and Denmark. Given that the B117 strain of the virus, first detected in Kent, England last September, is present in at least 82 countries and is the dominant strain in a number of them, it is worrying that the new strain B.1.525 also carries the E484K mutation found in the Kent variant and the highly contagious South African and Brazilian variants.

In conditions where there are still around 10,000 new infections reported daily in Britain, a government official’s statement on Tuesday revealed why Johnsons’ verbal contortions are necessary. We need to reduce infection rates much lower than they are now to avoid the mutations you get with high prevalence, the official said. The reason the numbers are dropping now is usually not yet related to vaccines, although there are early signs. If you unlock from a high level of people hospitalized then the numbers will go up right away, we have seen this happening in Israel. We can’t face high levels, we need much, much lower levels.

Johnson seeks to cover up his criminal agenda with sugary phrases due to fear of an explosive backlash in the working class.

Telegraph Columnist Ross Clark highlighted the concerns of the ruling elite in an opinion piece published last Saturday referring to the Health Secretary’s comments that Covid would be seen by the end of the year as a disease with which we can live, like the flu, the Clarks article was headlined, Matt Hancock might be ready to ‘live with the virus’, but is Britain?

Clark complained that the pandemic has managed to change [public] opinion, maybe for good. Death has become less tolerable.

Nonetheless, Johnsons’ insistence on getting out of lockdown irreversibly expresses the true intentions of a party whose only real concern is the pursuit of corporate profits.

Steve Baker MP is a leading figure in the Covid Recovery Group of 70 Conservative MPs. He wrote in an editorial in The telegraph of the day February 14th, [W]We need to focus on how we open up society in the short term. The priority is to get all the students back to school before March 8, to open hospitality at Easter and a free life by May 1 once we have vaccinated groups 1 to 9. Then we have to ensure that all future restrictions are properly analyzed and reviewed. We can’t live in a society where lockdowns are perpetually on the table

The media had no doubts about Johnsons’ true intentions. The Daily mail proclaimed on its front page, now it’s ready, stable, shop! ” Daily Mirror, who backs the opposition Labor Party which is part of a de facto coalition government with Johnson, wrote that the speech for the next few weeks would describe, The Road to Freedom.

The pandemic has exposed the claims of the Scottish National Party (SNP) decentralized government in Edinburgh to be a progressive alternative to the Conservative and Labor parties. On August 11, three weeks before the Johnson government schools in England reopened from September 3, the SNP reopened schools in Scotland. As might be expected, schools, colleges and universities across the UK have become the main vectors of the disease, contributing to even greater loss of life in the second wave of the pandemic.

Yesterday SNP Premier Nicola Sturgeon announced Scottish schools would be reopened in stages from February 22, three weeks ahead of the March 8 date being considered by the Tories.

It is certain that due to these criminal decisions, even more deaths will be lost in another wave of the virus. The R The (breeding) value fell just below 1 after seven months, as national lockdown restrictions were imposed in November and January and, under pressure from teachers and parents, schools were finally closed in January . Now those gains must be destroyed as the homicidal policy of completely reopening the economy is once again given the green light, though scientists warn of the dire consequences.

On Tuesday, ITV held an interview with Professor Azra Ghani, a chair in infectious disease epidemiology at the School of Public Health’s Faculty of Medicine. Prof Ghani explained the predictions of Imperial Colleges’ new modeling system, COVIDSIM. He predicts a significant wave of deaths by summer 2021 if restrictions are relaxed in July, even with a successful vaccine rollout.

More than two months after the vaccination rollout began, only 15 million of the UK’s 66 million people (less than 25%) have received even one dose of the two required doses of the vaccine, with millions of vulnerable people still at risk of infection. Less than 1 percent of the population received two doses.

Ghani said of the virus, the problem is that it is highly transmissible. We now have these new variants in place that we know are even more transmissible than before, and not everyone will be vaccinated for various reasons. This can lead to subsequent outbreaks if we just release everything immediately.

If we just allowed everything to open up, say in early summer, we would potentially see another sizable wave of infections and tens of thousands of deaths could result.