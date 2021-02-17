Connect with us

UK: Boris Johnsons herd immunity government prepares irreversible measures to end latest lockdown

The Conservative government is making final preparations for what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson describes as a roadmap to emerge from the pandemic. What will in fact be outlined next Monday is a timeline for the loss of several thousand more lives to a deadly and ever-changing disease.

Speaking at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, Johnson said: Next week I will present a roadmap showing all we can on the road to normalcy, although some things are very uncertain. Because we want this lockdown to be the last. And we want progress to be prudent but also irreversible.

As with the premature end of the previous two lockdowns, the reopening of schools is at the center of the government’s agenda, according to the Daily MirrorSchools will be the first to reopen from March 8, while outdoor recreation will likely resume around the same time non-essential stores will open next, followed by hospitality venues, in plans underway. review by Downing Street.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands at 10 Downing Street, London, Tuesday April 28, 2020 (Stefan Rousseau / Pool via AP)

Johnson speaks of irreversible measures to move away from lockdowns amid conditions where the pandemic continues to kill thousands, with record hospitalizations. Johnson acknowledged, [T]The level of infection remains very high, with more people still hospitalized today than at the peak of last April and admissions standing at 1,600 per day.

It is only in recent days that daily deaths have started to drop to triple digits. As of the week ending February 5, the Office for National Statistics announced 7,320 deaths (over a thousand per day) where a new coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Conservatives’ herd immunity policy oversaw this British medical journal described as social murder. On Tuesdays, nearly 800 deaths from COVID-19 brought the government’s official death toll to 118,195, the highest total among any country in Europe and tens of thousands more deaths than France (82,226 ).

The UK has the fifth highest number of deaths from Covid in the world and its death rate per million population (1,724) is the highest in the world among countries with an equivalent or greater population.

