Trump faces criminal and civil investigations after White House

Former President Donald Trump might have easily avoided a conviction in his second impeachment trial, but he might find it much harder to beat the many serious criminal and civil investigations he now faces.

And at least one of those investigations could result in Trump being sent to jail if convicted.

It would be an unprecedented event in American history, as no ex-president has ever been charged with a crime, let alone locked up for one.

Trump, a Republican, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, claimed the investigations were politically motivated witch hunts by Democratic prosecutors.

But judges in two of those inquiries have repeatedly spoken out against Trump’s lawyers in evidence-related disputes.

These decisions underscore the criminal and civil risk Trump faces, as does the fact that on January 20, he lost protection from actual prosecution while serving as president.

“There are a lot of bullets in the air in the potential criminal arena, and if I were Donald Trump I wouldn’t be quiet,” said Joseph Tacopina, a leading New York criminal defense lawyer .

Find him the votes

During this call, which was taped, Trump pressured Raffensperger, who is the state’s top election official, to ‘find’ him enough votes to reverse his election defeat to Joe Biden. in Georgia.

Willis plans to start asking a grand jury next month to issue subpoenas in the investigation, which his office says is eyeing possible violations of electoral fraud laws, as well as “making false claims. statements to state and local authorities, conspiracy, racketeering. “and other charges.

For months, Trump had argued without evidence that he had been swindled out of a second term by widespread electoral fraud to benefit Biden.

Thousands of Trump supporters who believed these lies revolted on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in a violent, but ultimately failed, effort to get Congress to reject Biden’s victory. Trump has been indicted by the House of Representatives for inciting this riot with his claims.

A Justice Department official said last month that while prosecutors for now focus on indicting those who have moved on Capitol Hill itself, “we will continue to follow the facts and the law” by reviewing whether to indict Trump or what of his allies with incitement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who was one of 43 Republicans to vote for Trump’s acquittal on Saturday in his impeachment trial, explicitly suggested in a post-verdict speech that Trump could face criminal charges for the riot.

McConnell voted for acquittal because, he argued, a former president cannot be tried for impeachment. But McConnell also said there was “no doubt” that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for causing” the riot.

“He hasn’t done anything yet,” McConnell said. “We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil suits. And former presidents are not immune [held] responsible by one or the other. “

Highlighting McConnell’s point, a civil lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington on Tuesday by the NAACP and Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Claiming that Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and two right-wing extremist groups, the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, conspired to incite the Capitol Riot.

“The insurgency was the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by Trump, Giuliani, and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, all of whom shared a common goal of using intimidation, harassment and threats to stop Electoral College certification “Biden wins NAACP victory in statement.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Trump “did not instigate or conspire to incite violence on Capitol Hill on January 6”.

The most serious criminal case

While the Capitol Riots Inquiry and Georgia Inquiry are the most recent inquiries, perhaps the most serious criminal case Trump faces is one that has been carried out for several years by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s investigation originally appeared to have focused on what appeared to be a relatively minor issue: Did Trump’s company, the Trump organization, properly record in its financial books choke payments performed on two women who reported having had sex? with him.

If the company had not properly recorded these payments in its records, it’s possible the Trump organization could have escaped with a small civil penalty, or even that.

One of those payments was made by then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen to pornstar Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

The other payment was made by Trump’s ally editor of The National Enquirer to Playboy model Karen McDougal, in the months leading up to that same election.

Trump, who denied having sex with either woman, nevertheless reimbursed Cohen for the payment to Daniels. Cohen later pleaded guilty to federal crimes, which included campaign finance violations related to facilitating payments for the two women.

Cohen, who served a prison sentence, has been cooperating with Vance’s investigation since 2018.

And the investigation, court records and reports suggest, has only gained momentum since then.

Last August, a court file from Vance indicated that the investigation could be eyeing possible “insurance and banking fraud by the Trump Organization and its agents.”

A month later, another Vance filing suggested the investigation could also eye Trump for pore tax crimes.

Cohen told Congress in early 2019 that Trump misinflated and deflated the value of his real estate assets for tax and insurance purposes.

Questionable tax schemes and outright fraud

Documents filed by Vance appeared to refer to this testimony, and one file explicitly noted that the New York Times had reported that Trump had engaged in “questionable tax schemes during the 1990s, including cases of outright fraud. “.

Shortly before Christmas, Vance investigators requested records from three cities in Westchester County, New York, as part of the investigation. The records relate to Trump’s 213-acre Seven Springs Estate site, which spans those towns.

And the Wall Street Journal reported last Saturday that Vance’s office was also considering loans Trump had taken out on Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, and three other properties in Manhattan: 40 Wall Street, the Trump Plaza building and the Trump International. Hotel and Tower.

At the same time, Vance is waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether or not to hear Trump’s appeal for a grand jury subpoena for years of his tax returns and other financial records. , which the prosecutor seeks as part of his investigation.

Last summer, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s argument that the summons, which had been issued to his accountants, Mazars USA, was banned because of his status as president at the time. But the high court said Trump may raise new arguments against the subpoena with a federal court judge in Mahattan.

However, these arguments were quickly rejected by this judge, and then by a panel of judges of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump then, in October, asked the Supreme Court to hear his appeal of those denials. But the court has yet to say whether it will.

Gerald Lefcourt, a Manhattan criminal defense attorney, said: “It is very strange that the Supreme Court took so long” to decide whether it will take the case, especially since it has previously ruled on other arguments related to the summons.

“When are they going to rule?” Asked Lefcourt, rhetorically.

If the Supreme Court rejects Trump’s request, Vance, whose office declined to comment on the nature of his investigation, would quickly get the tax returns and other records.

But since these files are expected to be large, it could take several months to go through them and determine if they would provide evidence for a criminal prosecution.

Tacopina, the other criminal defense attorney, said Vance’s persistence in asking for Trump’s tax returns that the former president has refused to voluntarily make public for years could be a sign of the prosecutor’s strength.

“Cy Vance is fighting too hard for this case to fall,” Tacopina said. “He seems to be on to something.

Civil investigation

While Vance awaits the Supreme Court ruling, New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a civilian investigation into Trump and his company, the focus of which partly overlaps with the criminal investigation.

James’ investigation has been ongoing since 2019, but was not made public until August with a legal battle over the answers his investigators demanded from Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second eldest son, who runs the Trump organization with his brother, Donald. Trump Jr.

James’ office said it was investigating how Trump valued certain real estate assets, including the Seven Springs Estate, as well as properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Los Angeles.

A big question related to the Seven Springs property is whether the site’s assessment was grossly inflated to claim a $ 2.1 million tax deduction for the donation of a conservation easement in 2015.

Eric Trump, after initially agreeing to be interviewed by James’ investigators, later reneged on the deal, the GA said. Eric Trump then tried to postpone the interview after the presidential election.

James then asked a judge to force Eric to comply with the interview, which the judge did in September.

James went on to call the decision a “major victory,” which “makes it clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or individual named Trump.”

Eric Trump, for his part, said at the time: “The New York attorney general called my father an ‘illegitimate’ president and pledged to remove him while she was running for office. actions since then demonstrate a continuing political vendetta and an attempt to interfere with the upcoming elections. “

Eric was questioned under oath by James’ investigators in early October.

