United States, China in the mood for reconciliation? Joe Biden talks to Xi Jinping about COVID-19 and climate change





Representation image | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday and raised a range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. During their conversation, Biden affirmed his priorities to protect the safety of the American people, “prosperity, health and the way of life, and to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to the White House statement. . The two leaders also exchanged views on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, common challenges of global health security and the prevention of the proliferation of weapons. First call from Biden to Xi The latest conversation comes days after Biden made his first phone call with Xi and raised his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the US president is keen to work with his partners and allies. “He also pledged to be clear and forthright in his commitments … his long conversation with President Xi, where he spoke of the fundamental concerns he has, we have, about the coercive and unfair economic practices of Beijing. This obviously covers a range of concern, a range of issues: the repression in Hong Kong, human rights abuses across the country, increasingly assertive actions in the region, including against Taiwan, ”Psaki said at a daily press conference last week. Tense ties Relations between the United States and China were strained during Donald Trump’s administration, as the two world powers fought over a series of issues, including the trade war, the COVID-19 epidemic, allegations of espionage, media freedoms, human rights, among others. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has become the main point of contention between the two countries, with the United States accusing China of not being transparent during the initial stage of the disease in Wuhan late last year. Xi, who was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on the US presidential election in November, had previously expressed hope that the two countries would stick to the spirit of “non-confrontation, of mutual respect without conflict and spirit of victory. win cooperation “to promote the” noble cause “of world peace and development. The Chinese president also said he hoped the two sides would focus on cooperation and deal with differences while advancing the healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations. ,







