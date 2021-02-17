New riot trial on Capitol Hill is among Donald Trump’s post-impeachment issues





NEW YORK (AP) Acquitted by the Senate of instigating the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol last month, former President Donald Trump faces further fallout from the unrest, including a trial of a member of the Congress Tuesday. But his biggest legal issues might be the ones that go back much further.

In one of many lawsuits scheduled for the deadly riot, U.S. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson on Tuesday accused Trump of conspiring with far-right extremist groups involved in the storming of Capitol Hill.

Trump, who gave a fiery speech to supporters ahead of the riot, could also face criminal charges if courts, fearing a violation of free speech, set the bar high for prosecutors trying to set up cases federal incentives.

But the consequences of the riots are not the only thing Trump needs to worry about.

With his historic second Senate trial behind him, here’s a look at the legal path ahead for Trump:

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS

Atlanta prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether Trump attempted to reverse his election defeat in Georgia, including a January 2 phone call in which he urged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to undo the victory of Bidens.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat elected in November, announced the investigation on February 10. During the call, Trump told Raffensberger: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we need to get to erase Biden’s lead, and argued that Raffensberger could change the results, an claim that the Republican Secretary of State strongly rejected.

The details of the call, such as Trump’s focus on total votes, let you know someone had a clear mind, they understood what they were doing, Willis told MSNBC the week last. As you continue your investigation, facts that don’t seem so important become very important.

Willis’ office declined to identify who was under investigation, but said it was focusing on issues reported in recent weeks, including the Trumps appeal. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the call and published it on Jan.5.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller described the Georgia investigation as continuing a witch hunt, a term Trump himself has used to describe some investigations and the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points at the expense of the former president.

Karl Racine, the Washington, DC attorney general, said district attorneys could indict Trump under local law that criminalizes statements that motivate people to violence.

But the charge would be a low-level misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, meanwhile, have indicted some 200 Trump supporters with riot related crimes, including more serious conspiracy charges. Many indicted people have said they acted on Trump’s behalf.

But the bar is very high for charging Trump with any riot related crime. There is no indication that Trump would be charged in the riot although prosecutors have said they are looking at it from all angles.

Trump could also be sued by victims, although he enjoys certain constitutional protections, especially if he acted in the line of duty as president.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat, is in the midst of an 18-month criminal investigation focused in part on the quiet payments made to women on Trump’s behalf and whether Trump or his companies have manipulated the value of assets to inflate them in some cases and minimize them in others to obtain favorable loan terms and tax advantages.

Vances ‘office has not publicly stated what it is investigating, citing grand jury secrecy rules, but some details have come to light in court brawls organized by Trump’s lawyers over prosecutors’ access to his tax records . Lawyers for Trumps have gone to the United States Supreme Court twice to block a subpoena for the records, with a ruling on the latest challenge expected in the coming weeks.

Lara Trump for Senator Burrs’ seat? Burrs votes to condemn Donald Trump for refueling

Meanwhile, prosecutors for Vances have spoken to former lawyer and longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen about the earnings he arranged for porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal during the 2016 campaign. so that they do not publicly disclose alleged affairs with Trump, as well as cheating the relationship with lenders Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital and other matters.

Last month, Vances’ office sent subpoenas to local governments in suburban New York City for information on a large Westchester estate that Trump owns there, and 158 acres of land he made. donation to land conservation in 2016 to benefit from a tax deduction.

Vance, whose term expires at the end of the year, has not announced whether he will stand for re-election, leaving questions about the future of Trump-related prosecutions.

Trump no longer has the mantle of immunity from federal prosecution he exercised when he was president, although federal prosecutors in New York who had looked into the covert payments have essentially dropped that investigation.

The same US attorney’s office in Manhattan also appears to have dropped its investigation into Trump’s inaugural committee. This investigation examined the expenses of the commissions, especially whether foreigners contributed illegally to the inaugural events.

A major inauguration donor, Imaad Zuberi, pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and not registering as a foreign agent. He was to be sentenced Thursday in Los Angeles.

CIVIL INVESTIGATIONS

New York Attorney General Letitia James ‘civil investigation focuses on some of the same issues as Vances’ criminal investigation, including possible manipulation of property values ​​and tax write-offs Trump Company, Trump Organization , claimed millions of dollars in counseling fees that she paid, including money that went to Trumps’ daughter Ivanka.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in November 2019 for the files relating to the Trumps estate in upper Manhattan, Seven Springs, after Cohen provided Congress with financial statements from Trump indicating that the property of 213 acres was worth $ 291 million in 2012 far more than the $ 56.5 million. value that a Trump-commissioned appraisal placed it in 2015.

James, also a Democrat, is also examining similar issues involving a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. Recently, her office won a series of court decisions forcing the Trumps company and a law firm it hired to deliver tons of documents.

Investigators have yet to determine whether a law has been broken. If a foul play is discovered, James’s office could pursue a lawsuit through a county attorney or on the recommendation of Governor Andrew Cuomo or a state agency.

REVIEW THE RUSSIAN PROBE

The Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General named Merrick Garland, could still prosecute uncharged cases in Special Advocate Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During his campaign for the White House, Biden has said he will not order the Justice Department to pursue charges against Trump, nor will he oppose investigations he may undertake on his own. In one of his first acts as president, Biden issued an executive order requiring all those appointed by the political executive branch to sign a pledge not to interfere with Justice Department investigations.

The Muellers report included multiple accusations of obstructing justice by Trump, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey for his reluctance to say that Trump was not personally under investigation; pressure Comey to end an investigation of Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn; and ordering White House attorney Don McGahn to have Mueller impeached as media reported his team investigated whether Trump obstructed justice.

LAWSUITS

Trump’s electoral loss could hasten the resolution of the lawsuits filed by two women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Lawyers for Summer Zervos, a restaurateur who worked with Trump as a candidate for The Apprentice, asked the New York High Court last week to dismiss the pointless Trumps appeal that said a sitting president was not could not be prosecuted in state court.

Zervos came forward during the 2016 Trumps campaign with allegations that he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought to talk to him about her career in 2007. Trump denied her allegations and retweeted a message calling it a hoax, leading Zervos to file the defamation. lawsuit against him.

A defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist who accused Trump last year of raping her in the mid-1990s, is pending as an appeals court weighs the argument of Trump that the US government, rather than Trump as an individual, should be the defendant.

Government attorneys argued that the statements he made about Carroll, including that she was totally lying to sell a memoir, fell within the scope of his job as chairman because Carroll was, in fact, putting , doubts his suitability for public office.

A ruling in Trump’s favor would allow the Justice Department to represent him in this case and could put taxpayers at the mercy of any payment that might result. It is not known whether the ministry would retain this position under Biden.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly like Zervos and Carroll did.

