Children’s Commissioner urges Boris Johnson to remember vulnerable children in fiery gunshot

Boris Johnson must show he is serious about putting children at the heart of his building by delivering a better promise, the Children’s Commissioner will say on Wednesday.
In a fiery outgoing speech in the role, Anne Longfield will accuse the Treasury of institutional bias against children.
And she will castigate ministers and officials, saying she is shocked at how many of them have never met any of the children they are responsible for.
Many seem to view them as distant concepts or data points on an annual return.
“This is how kids get through the gaps – because too often the people in charge of the systems they need just don’t see them and try to understand their world.”
“I have to force officials and ministers to sit at the table, watch them sit down during a presentation, maybe ask a question, and then leave without saying anything. I don’t think that really reflects the scope of government and public commitment to helping children succeed, ”Ms. Longfield added.
Ms Longfield, who will step down at the end of this month, will warn the Prime Minister’s promise to ‘level’ the country will be ‘just a slogan’ unless children are put ‘center stage’ .
She will call for a new ‘Covid alliance’ of support for education and well-being to help children recover from the pandemic.
It is impossible to overstate how damaging the last year has been for many children, especially for those who were already disadvantaged, ”she said.
“Covid has been the biggest challenge for our society for seventy years. But also an opportunity to reflect and rebuild. Build back better must mean rethinking our priorities and the way we care for children.
We need to be honest about the magnitude of the challenge and face the tough questions about the gaps we know. “
She will add: “Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister said catching up with education was the main goal of the whole government – but we still do not know if next month he plans to take universal credit away from people. millions of families. The two positions are not compatible.
“If the government is really focused on catching up with school, it would not even agree to push 800,000 children into the type of devastating poverty that can have a much greater impact on their chances in life than the school they attend. or catching up. the tuition they receive. “
And she will call it a “national scandal” that nearly a fifth of children leave school or college without basic qualifications.
She will conclude: “My farewell request is this: don’t forget the vulnerable children… they are your children now. You have a chance to put them center stage.
When you rebuild better, make sure you do it around them. “
A government spokesperson said: Protecting vulnerable children has been at the heart of our response to the pandemic, driven by our commitment to improve opportunities and outcomes.
That’s why we’ve made it possible for the most vulnerable children to continue attending school in person, while providing laptops, devices and data packages to those who learn at home and ensuring that most disadvantaged children are nourished and warm. We have also pushed forward a critical reform in adoption, in the care system, in post-16 education and in mental health support and our long-term catch-up plans and an investment of more than one billion will allow us to make up for lost time in education. the course of this Parliament.
Anne Longfield has been a tireless advocate for children and has been grateful for her dedication and challenge in areas where we can continue to raise the bar for the most vulnerable.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos