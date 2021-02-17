Children’s Commissioner urges Boris Johnson to remember vulnerable children in fiery gunshot

Boris Johnson must show he is serious about putting children at the heart of his building by delivering a better promise, the Children’s Commissioner will say on Wednesday.

In a fiery outgoing speech in the role, Anne Longfield will accuse the Treasury of institutional bias against children.

And she will castigate ministers and officials, saying she is shocked at how many of them have never met any of the children they are responsible for.

Many seem to view them as distant concepts or data points on an annual return.

“This is how kids get through the gaps – because too often the people in charge of the systems they need just don’t see them and try to understand their world.”

“I have to force officials and ministers to sit at the table, watch them sit down during a presentation, maybe ask a question, and then leave without saying anything. I don’t think that really reflects the scope of government and public commitment to helping children succeed, ”Ms. Longfield added.



(Image: PA)



Ms Longfield, who will step down at the end of this month, will warn the Prime Minister’s promise to ‘level’ the country will be ‘just a slogan’ unless children are put ‘center stage’ .

She will call for a new ‘Covid alliance’ of support for education and well-being to help children recover from the pandemic.

It is impossible to overstate how damaging the last year has been for many children, especially for those who were already disadvantaged, ”she said.

“Covid has been the biggest challenge for our society for seventy years. But also an opportunity to reflect and rebuild. Build back better must mean rethinking our priorities and the way we care for children.

We need to be honest about the magnitude of the challenge and face the tough questions about the gaps we know. “

She will add: “Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister said catching up with education was the main goal of the whole government – but we still do not know if next month he plans to take universal credit away from people. millions of families. The two positions are not compatible.

“If the government is really focused on catching up with school, it would not even agree to push 800,000 children into the type of devastating poverty that can have a much greater impact on their chances in life than the school they attend. or catching up. the tuition they receive. “

And she will call it a “national scandal” that nearly a fifth of children leave school or college without basic qualifications.

She will conclude: “My farewell request is this: don’t forget the vulnerable children… they are your children now. You have a chance to put them center stage.

When you rebuild better, make sure you do it around them. “

A government spokesperson said: Protecting vulnerable children has been at the heart of our response to the pandemic, driven by our commitment to improve opportunities and outcomes.

That’s why we’ve made it possible for the most vulnerable children to continue attending school in person, while providing laptops, devices and data packages to those who learn at home and ensuring that most disadvantaged children are nourished and warm. We have also pushed forward a critical reform in adoption, in the care system, in post-16 education and in mental health support and our long-term catch-up plans and an investment of more than one billion will allow us to make up for lost time in education. the course of this Parliament.

Anne Longfield has been a tireless advocate for children and has been grateful for her dedication and challenge in areas where we can continue to raise the bar for the most vulnerable.