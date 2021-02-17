Trump attacks McConnell in fiery statement





McConnell opposed the constitutionality of a former president’s conviction. But he also told his caucus that Trump could face criminal charges.

McConnell wrote an op-ed Sunday in the Wall Street Journal defending his decision, which particularly angered Trump, according to a person familiar with the situation. Trump himself dictated Tuesday’s statement, the person said, and the version that was released was toned down from the original comments by former presidents. Another source familiar with the situation said Jason Miller, one of Trump’s top advisers, took the lead in drafting the final version of the statement.

A person familiar with the drafting of the statement confirmed that it could have been much worse. A previous project mocked McConnell for having multiple chins, the person said. But Trump was convinced by advisers to remove it.

There was also a lot of repetitive stuff and definitely something about him having too many chins but not enough intelligence, the person said.

Miller later told POLITICO he thought the statement could have been harsher, but denied ever considering an attack on McConnells’ appearance.

Trump also met with Brad Parscale, his former campaign manager, on Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the situation.

A McConnell spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s statement. But in an interview with POLITICO on Saturday night, the Minority Leader suggested he was not going to allow Trump to oppose the Republicans taking back the Senate majority in 2022. McConnell said he would be willing to get involved in a GOP primary if the Trump-backed Senate candidate was less likely to win a general election.

My goal is, in every way possible, to have candidates representing the Republican Party who can win in November, he said. Some of them may be people the former president likes. Some of them may not be. The only thing that matters to me is eligibility.

Trump’s statement will almost certainly escalate the fight between Republicans over the future of parties after Trump’s presidency. While Trump allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) make it clear that they stick with the former president, most Republicans in the Senate have followed McConnell’s lead in the impeachment trial of the Senate. Even though only seven Republicans voted to convict, the vast majority did not defend Trump’s behavior and instead focused on the legal arguments against a Senate conviction.

In his statement, Trump blamed McConnell for the Republicans’ loss of Senate control last year. He presented McConnell as an unpopular and out of touch leader who particularly undermined support for Republicans in the Senate over his objection to $ 2,000 Covid stimulus checks.

Trump claimed that McConnell had no credibility on China because of his family’s large Chinese business holdings. McConnells’ wife Elaine Chao served as Trump’s Transportation Secretary for four years before stepping down in the wake of the Capitol Uprising. She came under intense scrutiny in 2019 for her family’s business dealings in China. Chao did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Trumps statement.

McConnell was one of Trump’s most prominent supporters in Congress, especially making former presidents running for justice one of the main topics of discussion about Trump’s legacy. He was a driving force in Trumps, winning three nominees among Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett through particularly bitter partisan battles.

Two words: federal judges, said a former senior Trump White House official. This is the only positive part of Trumps’ legacy, and for that he has to thank Mitch McConnell.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Republicans who have refused to support his baseless claims of stolen elections. After the Republican governor of Georgia and the secretary of state both rejected Trump’s efforts to delegitimize President Joe Bidens’ victory, Trump moved to the rally stage to threaten the main challenges against the two.

And when former Vice President Mike Pence refused to reject the election results when he chaired the joint session of Congress to certify the votes, Trump sent out a derisory tweet and rioters supporting Trump chanted Hang Mike Pence as ‘they were violating the Capitol.

Alex Isenstadt and Daniel Lippman contributed to this report.

