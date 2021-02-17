Geert Wilders: Turkey questions Dutch MP Geert Wilders for ‘insulting’ Erdogan’s tweets





Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders for tweets about Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Authorities in Ankara said they were probing the leader of the Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) for “insulting” the Turkish president on social media. Wilders’ Twitter messages “contained written and visual insults” against President Erdoğan, the prosecutor’s office said. On Monday, the Dutch lawmaker tweeted: “Erdoğan is an Islamist who represents a mortal danger and incites hatred and terrorism here in the Netherlands”. Wilders had also published a cartoon showing half of Erdoğan’s face on a Turkish flag and the other half on the banner of the Islamic State group, accompanied by the word “terrorist”. The far-right Dutch politician urged interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte to expel Turkey’s ambassador to the Netherlands and called on Turkey to be removed from NATO. The comments on social media drew strong reactions from Turkish lawmakers and officials close to President Erdoğan. Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling AK party, called Wilders a “fascist” on Twitter. Meanwhile, Erdoğan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin shared a photo of the Dutch politician pressing the tip of his nose with a pen, accompanied by the word ‘fool’. “No word that Geert Wilders and his cheerful group of neo-Nazis ever uttered is worth anything,” added Turkish Presidency communications director Fahrettin Altun. “The real danger is that apparently moderate governments and supposedly responsible policy makers in Europe seem to share these ideas.” “Turkey and the Turkish community in Europe have always been a bulwark against terrorism and extremism.” Geert Wilders had already outraged Ankara in October when he posted a similar cartoon of Erdoğan captioned with the word “terrorist” and a separate image of a sinking ship with a Turkish flag. The Turkish president then lodged a criminal complaint against the Dutch politician for “insult”. Wilders is one of Europe’s most prominent far-right politicians and has been a key figure in the Dutch immigration debate, although he has never been in government. Last year, a Dutch appeals court upheld his conviction for insulting Moroccans in remarks he made in 2014, although he was also acquitted of inciting discrimination. In response to the latest Turkish investigation, Wilders tweeted that he was exercising “freedom of speech.” “Don’t criticize [President Erdoğan] or you will be investigated and prosecuted. “

