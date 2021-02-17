Boris Johnson has said not to release the lockdown too soon as the NHS will remain at the end of its rope for weeks





T The NHS is likely to be on the brink of breath for at least six weeks, a leading health official has said warning Boris Johnson against easing the lockdown too quickly. Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to focus on the data, not just the dates on the government’s approach to come out of the lockdown. Mr Johnson is set to review data this week on the number of coronavirus cases, hospital admissions, deaths and the impact of the vaccine rollout as he prepares his plan to reduce restrictions . Mr Johnson has said he will aim to give target dates for the easing of restrictions when he presents his plan next Monday, but will not hesitate to delay plans if infection rates make it necessary. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Hopson said the number of cases was still far too high and the health service remained at full capacity, which he said trust leaders said would continue for at at least six to eight weeks. He said: The evidence on the cases of Covid-19, the capacity of the NHS, the progress of vaccinations and the preparedness to fight against the variants of Covid-19 all show that it is far too early to start lifting the restrictions. It comes as reports suggest Downing Street is considering a cautious approach to easing current measures. Ministers plan to allow vacation rentals to open in time for the Easter weekend and pubs could open in May, but with just two households allowed to mingle inside, according to the Daily Mail. The rule of six would then come into effect for indoor mixing by June, he added. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reported that Covid-19 cases are expected to drop to 1,000 per day before the lockdown can be softened, a figure suggested by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt earlier this month. when he called for a cautious approach to lifting the restrictions. That figure is a far cry from the 10,625 laboratory-confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, and Downing Street said no decision has yet been made to ease the lockdown. The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC), meanwhile, has not denied suggestions that rapid-result tests are at the heart of attempts to introduce a level of normalcy in the coming months. It follows a report from The Times that a government testing blitz is expected to start in time for some schools to reopen next month. Related The newspaper said NHS Test and Trace is preparing for nationwide surge testing in which more than 400,000 lateral flow tests, which can provide results in less than 30 minutes, will be mailed to homes and workplaces every day in a program called Are You Ready? Do some tests. To go. When asked about the possibility of expanding the use of lateral flow testing, the department said more than 70% of local authorities in England already offer rapid tests for those who cannot work from home and stressed the desire expand the availability of rapid outcome tests for companies with more than 50 employees. A DHSC spokesperson said: We have not finalized further testing plans. In a possible indication of what Mr Johnson may announce next week, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a gradual return to schools in Scotland. Elementary school children between the ages of four and eight will be back in their classrooms from Monday, along with some senior students who need to do hands-on work to qualify, but Ms Sturgeon stressed that more was unlikely. young people return before March 15. The SNP leader was also cautious about vacations, telling people the government would likely advise against booking Easter holidays abroad or in Scotland, as hotels and independent accommodation were highly unlikely to have could open by then. For the summer, she said a holiday in Scotland could be possible, although overseas travel is still not allowed. In Northern Ireland, the country’s Education Minister said a final decision could be made on Thursday on when schools can reopen. Stormont’s executive has already said it will be March 8 at the earliest before schools can open their doors to more students.

