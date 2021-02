Full text of Trump’s statement on McConnell and GOP

Below is the full, unedited text from former President Donald Trump on US Senator Mitch McConnell:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

“The Republican Party can never be respected or strong again with political leaders like Senator Mitch McConnell at its head. McConnells’ dedication to business as usual, status quo politics, as well as his lack of political acumen, wisdom, skill and personality, quickly led him from majority leader to minority leader, and it will only get worse. Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle they’ve never had him so well and they want it to continue! We know our America First program is a winner, not the McConnells Beltway First or Bidens America Last program.

In 2020, I received the most votes of any sitting president in history, almost 75 million. All of the outgoing Republicans won for the first time in decades, and we overturned 15 seats, which almost cost Nancy Pelosi her job. Republicans won a majority in at least 59 of the 98 partisan legislative chambers, and Democrats have failed to switch a single legislative chamber from red to blue. And in Mitch’s Senate, over the past two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, over eight in the 2020 cycle, and then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won. both seats in the US Senate, but McConnell matched the Democratic offer of $ 2,000 stimulus checks with $ 600. How it works? It became the Democrats’ main advertisement, and it was a big winner for them. McConnell then put himself, one of America’s most unpopular politicians, in the commercials. Many Republicans in Georgia voted Democratic, or just didn’t vote, because of their angst over their inept Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Republican Party for failing to do his job. work on electoral integrity during the 2020 presidential race.

It was a complete electoral disaster in Georgia and some other swing states. McConnell did nothing and never will do what needs to be done to ensure a fair and just electoral system in the future. He doesn’t have what it takes, never did and never will.

My only regret is that McConnell begged for my strong support and approval in front of the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point to 20 points and won. How quickly he forgets. Without my approval, McConnell would have lost and would have lost a lot. Now his numbers are lower than ever, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate and in doing so is seriously damaging our country.

Likewise, McConnell has no credibility on China due to his family’s large Chinese holdings. It is doing nothing in the face of this enormous economic and military threat.

Mitch is an austere, sullen, smileless political hack, and if Republican senators want to stick with him, they won’t win anymore. He will never do what needs to be done or what is right for our country. When necessary and appropriate, I will support the main rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our America First policy. We want bright, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.

Before the pandemic, we produced the most savings and jobs in our country’s history, and likewise, our economic recovery from Covid was the best in the world. We cut taxes and regulations, rebuilt our military, took care of our vets, became energy independent, built the wall and stopped the massive influx of illegals into our country, and much more. And now the illegals are pouring in, the pipelines are shut down, taxes will go up and we will no longer be energy independent.

This is a great time for our country, and we cannot let it go by using third-rate leaders to dictate our future!

