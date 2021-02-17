SC dispels impression that Isa was not tried this week – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dispelled the impression that Judge Qazi Faez Isa was not allowed to sit in court during the week starting February 15 and explained that the judge chose to work alone.

In a statement, the Supreme Court office explained that on February 9, the court roster was released in which the bench-IV of the court included Judge Isa and Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

But on the instructions of Judge Syed Shah, his personal secretary sent a note on Feb.12 to the clerk’s office informing them that Judge Shah, for medical reasons, would not be available to sit on the bench.

With that, a revised Court List was released on the same day, i.e. February 12, in which Bench IV of the Court was made up of Judge Isa and Judge Yahya Afridi. But in the meantime, on Judge Isa’s instructions, his Principal Personal Secretary sent a note on Feb.12 to the Registrar, informing him that since Judge Shah would not be available next week in Islamabad, Judge Isa would therefore do a job. room during the week. from February 15th.

On such a note, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed again revised the court list and allowed chamber work to Judge Isa for the week of February 15-19. In addition to the court file published for the week of February 22 to 19, 26 the bench-IV of the court included Judge Isa and Judge Afridi.

On February 15, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice-chairman Khush Dil Khan urged the Supreme Court to review its February 11 order barring Judge Isa from hearing cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On February 11, a bench of five Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued an order requiring Judge Isa not to hear cases involving Prime Minister Khan, considering that he had already filed an petition against the Prime Minister in a personal capacity.

Meanwhile, the CJP on Tuesday inaugurated a case registration office at the main headquarters in Islamabad and recognized the role of the Computer Affairs Committee headed by Justice Mushir Alam in digitizing the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice noted that this facility would improve the delivery of justice in order to achieve speedy justice to the general public.

The office will provide the services, including journal number assignment, real-time verification of CNIC or litigants / lawyer on file (AOR) thumbprint by Nadra, generation and printing of the electronic affidavit, etc.

As a first step, the system was installed in Islamabad and will also be reproduced in the branch registers.

Posted in Dawn, February 17, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos