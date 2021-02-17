Kim Jong Un’s Wife Makes First Public Appearance in a Year, Denounces Pregnancy Rumor

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju made her first public appearance in over a year, ending an unusual absence that has fueled speculation about her condition.

Ri Sol Ju joined her husband in a musical performance on the anniversary of the birth of former frontman Kim Jong Il, known as Shining Star Day in North Korea, the official Korean central news agency.

As the Secretary General walked to the auditorium of the theater with his wife Ri Sol Ju amid welcoming music, all the attendees erupted to the thunderous cheers of Hurray! “KCNA said. They were entitled to songs including People Are of a Single Mind.” And the official newspaper of the Workers’ Party, Rodong Sinmun, posted photos of the couple at the event to mark the anniversary. of Kim’s late father and former leader Kim Jong Il.

Ri and Kim smiled as they watched the concert at the Mansudae Art Theater in the capital city of Pyongyang. Unlike several previous events, no one in the photographs posted by Rodong Sinmun wore a mask or maintained social distancing measures.

Ri, thought to be 32, may have been sidelined due to the coronavirus, which has all but ended international visits and the need to appear alongside her husband at events part of a normal state of nations, the NK News specialist reported in late January.

Her first mention on KCNA came in 2012, about six months after her husband took power, and her name has appeared on the official news agency about 200 times since then, according to a search of the database. NK News. The year-long drought was by far the longest time it was not published in state media during that time. North Korea has given no explanation for his absence.

If his prolonged absence was due to concerns about the coronavirus, its reappearance could suggest increased regime confidence in the country’s quarantine situation, ” said Rachel Minyoung Lee, an independent political analyst who worked for the US government in areas related to North Korea.

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Tuesday that Ri may have taken care of couples’ children and avoided public exposure during the coronavirus pandemic, lawmaker Kim Byung-kee said. of the ruling Democratic Party, after a meeting of a parliamentary intelligence committee.

The agency also said that North Korea hacked Pfizer Inc. for information on its Covid-19 vaccine and treatments. North Korea says it hasn’t had a single coronavirus infection, but that claim is questioned by the United States, Japan and others.

In North Korea, there was speculation that she might have fallen ill, caring for a member of the Kim family who had fallen ill or was staying at home to prepare her youngest daughter to start school, Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that collects information. informants inside the isolated nation, reported.

The state of health of Kims and his family are among the best kept secrets of this top-secret state, known only to a few in Kim’s inner circle.

Ri, a former singer who served on a North Korean cheerleading team as a teenager, appeared with her husband for a summit in China, where the couple sat for a meal with President Xi Jinping and his wife. Ri also joined Kim as they rode horses through the snow on North Korea’s Mount Paektu, the symbolic seat of Kim’s family rule over the country.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said the two got married in 2009. They are believed to have three children, but there is no official mention of their offspring. Dennis Rodman, the big quirky basketball player who visited Kim in North Korea, said in 2013 he was holding the leader’s little girl in his arms, a girl named Ju Ae.