Steve Bannon Thought Trump Was Suffering From Early Stage Dementia, Says TV Producer | American News





Former White House strategist Steve Bannon believed Donald Trump suffered from early-stage dementia and secretly campaigned to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment, according to a veteran television producer.

Ira Rosen, author of a new memoir on her work for CBS, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, was speaking to Skullduggery, a Yahoo News podcast.

Rosen told hosts Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman that his book wasn’t a dish about that person or that person, then gave listeners a taste of the dish inside.

He was asked about his relationship with Bannon, which developed around attempts to set up a 60-minute interview. Steve is a big talker, a big talker, Rosen says. He has become a source for many media outlets in Washington.

The former investment banker and bankrupt Hollywood producer who came to run the far-right Breitbart News website was the president of the Trump campaign in his 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton. But Bannon was fired as a White House strategist in August 2017, amid the fallout over Trump’s praise for white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bannon was a source of revealing books, but is reinstated in Trump’s orbit as the 2020 election approaches. After his defeat by Joe Biden, Trump pardoned Bannon on a fraud charge related to a fundraising effort. funds for a wall on the US border with Mexico. Bannon remains a media fly, hosting a right-wing podcast.

In the early days of the Trump administration, Rosen said, he became something of a therapist for Bannon, hanging out in the chief of staff’s office, drinking diet coke and sort of uploading stories to me.

Rosen took contemporary notes, he said, as he worked to build trust and secure an on-camera interview. It was not all easy. At one point, he said, Bannon told him that the folks in the White House were telling me you’re going to fuck me.

And I said, Steve, I’m not gonna fuck you. And he said, okay that’s all I needed to hear, it was good. And that was it. It was our conversation. Rosen said he and Bannon also communicate via text, some of which Bannon has flagged as unofficial.

In his book, Rosen writes that Bannon believed that Trump suffered from early stage dementia and that there was a real possibility that he would be removed from office by the 25th Amendment, where the cabinet could vote that the president did. was more mentally able to perform homework.

He also writes that a text by Bannon said: You must do the 25th Amendment. By the way, my brother, I never cheat on you.

The potential use of the 25th Amendment has been widely debated throughout the Trump administration, intensely in the aftermath of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, when Trump instigated his supporters to attack Congress in his attempt to overthrow the election. The amendment was not invoked. Instead, Trump was impeached and acquitted a second time.

Rosen said the eventual appearance of Bannons on CBS was one of the greatest political interviews of all time. However, it did not contain the 25th Amendment request, which in her book Rosen says Bannon was also making to right-wing donor Rebekah Mercer.

He didn’t want to talk about it on 60 Minutes at the time, Rosen said. You can’t force the guy. But he had made the case at the time.

Rosen said Bannon had great frustrations with Trump, who had thrown him under the bus, especially because of an interview Bannon gave to Time magazine.

Bannon, he said, regularly cited a New York Times column by David Brooks in October 2017 that some Republicans visiting the White House suspected Trump of having Alzheimer’s disease, but still gave him a standing ovation.

Bannon kept saying this, and he wanted to do something about it, Rosen said. Now the secret was that Bannon foolishly thought he could be president.

When asked to what extent Bannons’ claims represented legitimate news compared to Bannon just trying to get attention, Rosen said: This is exactly the trick in trying to deal with Steve, because a great part is to draw attention to itself.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos