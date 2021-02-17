Shehzad asked for commission in Broadsheet case, claims PML-N – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called for the opening of criminal proceedings against the Prime Minister’s adviser for accountability and the interior Shehzad Akbar for allegedly compromising national interests and asking for a commission in the Broadsheet case.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club here on Tuesday, PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb questioned the legality and legitimacy of the whole process and asked who had mandated Mr. Akbar to have a meeting with Kaveh Moussavi, the head of Broadsheet, allegedly to negotiate a commission for his master under the guise of pursuing a reduction in outstanding dues.

Ms Aurangzeb, who had been Minister of Information in the PML-N government, demanded that all telephone and electronic data of Prime Minister Imran Khan, British journalist David Rose, Shahzad Akbar and Kaveh Moussavi be confiscated and analyzed. forensic. That, she said, would reveal the real deal between them.

Seeks forensic analysis of the Prime Minister’s phone, email, his assistant in addition to UK journalist and Broadsheet owner

During her hard squeeze, the PML-N information secretary accused Akbar of being a leader of the prime minister and said that every special adviser and minister was appointed not for their ability to help. the country but for their talent – large-scale corruption that would make Imran share the share of the lions.

She said David Rose of the Daily Mail had arranged a meeting between Mr Akbar and Mr Moussavi and allegedly claimed 200,000 pounds.

She said two chief justices from Pakistan had previously written damning comments about Mr Akbar, questioning his credentials and his competence for the post and power bestowed on him by Prime Minister Khan.

She alleged that the sugar, wheat, electricity and gas crises were intentionally created for the benefit of Imran and his mafia government.

She also referred to the Peshawar BRT and drugs mega corruption scandal and called the formation of sugar, wheat and oil commissions of inquiry just eye drops.

She said each commission failed to indict even one culprit, establish responsibility and recover the hundreds of billions of rupees looted.

Posted in Dawn, February 17, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos