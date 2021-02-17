NATO considers post-Trump reset as Afghanistan appeal looms

Brussels (AFP)

NATO defense ministers meet on Wednesday for their first talks since US President Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump with the wish to ease tensions between Washington and its closest partners.

Key to the agenda for the two-day virtual conference is the future of NATO’s 9,600-strong support mission in Afghanistan after Trump sidelined his allies and struck a deal with the Taliban to withdraw troops.

Biden’s administration is considering whether to stick to the looming May 1 deadline to pull out or risk a bloody backlash from the insurgents by staying.

Defense ministers won’t make any firm announcements after talks close on Thursday – but other NATO members insist they are ready to stay in Afghanistan, as long as Washington also stays.

“Although no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave until the time is right,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

At the heart of the mission’s fate is whether the United States determines that the Taliban broke the promise of the peace agreement by stepping up attacks and failing to advance negotiations with the government in Kabul.

New US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “will consult with allies on the process and provide feedback” in Washington, a senior US official said.

“All options remain under consideration,” added the official.

The Taliban have launched a series of offensives threatening at least two provincial capitals and have warned NATO ministers not to seek to “continue the occupation and the war” by staying.

NATO countries are desperate not to see Afghanistan fall back to serve as a sanctuary for groups like Al Qaeda, more than two decades after the alliance launched operations there in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks .

“This war is not winnable, but NATO cannot afford to lose it miserably,” said a European diplomat.

A study commissioned by the US Congress called for a delay in the withdrawal, warning that it would effectively give the Taliban a victory.

Trump reduced the number of American troops in his last days in power to 2,500 – their lowest number since the war began in 2001.

– ‘Important messages’ –

The United States wants to use this week’s meeting to draw a line under Trump’s tenure – in which the former leader is said to have discussed NATO withdrawal – by underscoring Washington’s commitment to its partners.

Defense Secretary Austin will look into the divisions, but a series of challenges remain, including strengthening defense budgets and feuds with NATO member Turkey.

“This meeting will be an important opportunity for Secretary Austin to send important messages on the US commitment to NATO,” said the US official.

The ministers will agree to extend and expand a training mission in Iraq aimed at strengthening the capacity of the country’s military.

They will also consider proposals to reform the 70-year-old alliance – including increased funding – ahead of a summit that is expected to include Biden later this year.

Despite Trump’s marked change in tone, the new U.S. administration appears poised to stand firm in urging other members to do more to share the financial and military burden on NATO.

Trump has harangued top countries like Germany for not pressuring them as he pressured them to increase defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product.

Tensions with Turkey also persist after angering its NATO allies by purchasing S-400 air defense systems from a key adversary, Russia.

The United States has also worked this week to defuse a new row with Ankara after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted Washington’s response to the killing of 13 Turks by Kurdish forces in Iraq.

