Politics
Satirical site coined Boris Johnson quote on cleaning up the Scottish Highlands
all News
Reuters staff
A satirical paragraph on how Scotland would not leave the UK, even if the government were to clean up the highlands again, has been falsely attributed to Boris Johnson on social media sites.
The passage originates from a satirical article (here) on pro-Scottish independence newspaper The National, called: We Must Tax The Unwashed Jocks Grievance Monkey Until They Squeak!
The article purports to show the text of a speech on Boris Johnson’s tax policy to the 1922 Committee, the Conservative Party’s parliamentary group in the British House of Commons.
At one point, the text says it would be okay to treat the Scots badly, as that wouldn’t affect a Conservative election victory. The play reads: We siphoned off all their oil under their soggy noses for 30 years without them noticing. And even when they learned that they voted to stay in the Union. I will therefore no longer have this worry about my tax proposals which threaten the Union. We all know we could turn Loch Lomond into a sewage treatment plant and clean up the Highlands again and they would still want to keep hold of our coats.
An image showing a copy of the text superimposed on a photo of Boris Johnson has been shared on social media with no indication that it is meant to be satire (here).
The original article on The National’s website now opens with: For the avoidance of doubt, this play is a parody.
VERDICT
Satire. A quote falsely attributed to Boris Johnson comes from a satirical article in a pro-Scottish independence newspaper.
This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Learn more about our fact-checking work here.
