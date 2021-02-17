Vaccine concerns – Journal – DAWN.COM





It is reassuring to see the pool of Covid-19 vaccine recipients grow further. So far, around 38,000 health workers have been vaccinated against the virus as the first group in order of priority, with people 65 years and older to follow in the second phase. The government opened registrations for the elderly on Monday to line up for the vaccination which is expected to begin in March. It was on February 2, after receiving 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine the day before, that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the nationwide vaccination campaign, with the first injections being administered to health workers in Islamabad. Immunization campaigns in the provinces began immediately after. Concerns have been raised that the campaign has so far proceeded more slowly than expected due to doubts about the vaccine’s safety, especially for people over 60, a group of age that was not included in Sinopharm vaccine trials. In such a situation, the government must be proactive in combating the disinformation that can spread like wildfire creating unnecessary obstacles in the way of a population gaining collective immunity. Evidence has started to arrive from some countries showing that vaccinations are already having the desired effect. In the UK, the country that launched the global vaccination campaign in December, virus levels have fallen to their lowest levels since last July. Israel has reported a 94% drop in infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of Pfizers vaccine.

Besides the misinformation and general mistrust of vaccines among many segments of the population of this country, it is important that the vaccination campaign does not take advantage of existing income inequalities. The government had said it would make the vaccine available free to its people. At the same time, it has also enabled the private sector to import approved vaccines so that more people can be vaccinated earlier. Fair enough: There is nothing wrong with that per se, but it is of concern that the government has exempted vaccines to be administered to paying customers from the price cap regime that applies to all drug sales in Pakistan . The absence of such a check would allow companies to extract a windfall from this health emergency and push vaccine prices beyond the reach of everyone except the wealthiest. Pelf and Privilege would buy them protection while others less fortunate would still wait their turn.

Posted in Dawn, February 17, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos