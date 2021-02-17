Michigan Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face backlash





ROCKFORD, Michigan. When Rep. Peter Meijer voted to impeach Donald J. Trump in January, making him one of 10 House Republicans to resist their party, he bluntly acknowledged that perhaps it was about ‘an act of political suicide.

This month, at Mr. Meijers’ first town hall since that impeachment vote, some of his constituents made it clear to the newly-elected MP that they shared his assessment and not that Mr. Trump had done an ungodly act. by helping incite a riot on the Capitol. , but that crossing it was an unforgivable sin.

I have gone against people who have told me not to vote for you, and I have lost that belief, said Cindy Witke, who lives in the Mr. Meijers district, which is anchored by Grand Rapids and Small communities like this in western Michigan.

Nancy Eardley, who spoke next, urged Mr Meijer to stop saying the election was not stolen. She said he had betrayed his Republican base.

I could not have been more disappointed, said Ms Eardley. I don’t think there is much you can say that will ever change my mind by not eliminating you in two years.

Mr Trump’s acquittal on Saturday in his impeachment trial served as a first test of his continued influence over Republicans, with all but seven party senators voting against the conviction. But in Michigan, one of the main battlefield states Mr. Trump lost in the November election and is home to two of 10 House Republicans who supported his impeachment, there are growing signs of a party that is not on the move, but united to double the same result. themes that defined Mr. Trumps’ political style: conspiracy theories, loyalty to the leader, network of disinformation and intolerance.

Recent statewide Republican elections led to the elevation of Meshawn Maddock, a Tory activist who helped organize buses from Michiganders to travel to Washington on January 6, the day of the attack from the Capitol. Mike Shirkey, the state Senate majority leader and Michigans’ main elected Republican, was caught in a burning microphone claiming the riot was staged and a hoax, a debunked conspiracy claim now popular among supporters of Mr. Trumps. And, in a vivid indication of a divided state, an attempt by local Republicans to censor Mr Meijer for his support for impeachment has stalled, 11-11.

In the sixth district of the states, which borders Lake Michigan, two county branches of the GOP have already voted to convict Rep. Fred Upton, a veteran Republican who also supported impeachment.

Victor Fitz, a Cass County district attorney and Republican official who supported Mr Upton’s censorship efforts, said the current rift between the party base and his establishment wing was the largest he had ever seen seen.

There is deep disappointment with Mr Upton, Mr Fitz said. And to be frank and honest with you, I think there are some who believe, you know, that he crossed the Rubicon with this vote.

With loyalty to Mr. Trump as a global point of contention, Republicans grapple with the idea of ​​the proverbial big tent, and politicians like Mr. Upton and Mr. Meijer are at the forefront of the conflict. In the months after Election Day, as the president attacked the democratic process and a crowd descended on the seat of government on his behalf, the dangers of walking in his political shadow have rarely been more evident. However, what is also clear is that his party shows little willingness to break with him or his grievances.

The outcome of this showdown will decide the leadership of a party that is excluded from control in Congress and the White House, and must focus on achieving electoral gains in the 2022 midterm elections. The Tent GOP has made way for conspiracy theories like Birtherism and QAnon, as well as extremist elected officials like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Is there room for anti-cheaters?

The Michigan Republican Party is more deceptive today than it was before the election, said Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party. The former presidents’ electoral coalition has failed, he said, but its adherents are so vehement in their beliefs that the party cannot recognize or learn from its mistakes.

This is why Trumpism will continue long after Trump. People who weren’t around four years ago, he says, people we had never heard of, now they control the levers of the party.

He added: When you make a deal with the devil, the story usually ends with the devil gathering your soul. You don’t get it back and you have a happy ending.

Places like western Michigan are an indicator of conservatism, mirroring the trajectory of Republican parties from a political coalition defined by Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan to a coalition centered on Mr. Trump. With opposition to the big government and the decline of manufacturing leaving deep scars, this part of the state has also come to have a libertarian and independent streak, as evidenced by former Rep. Justin Amash, a prominent critic of Trump.

During talks, business meetings and the virtual town hall event, Mr Meijer attempted to explain his impeachment vote with a similar sense of principle. He responds gracefully to his Republican critics and calmly points out the lack of evidence for Mr. Trumps’ election fraud allegations. He opened the town hall by describing the immense fear he and other lawmakers felt during the mob violence in January.

It was a time when we needed leadership and the president, in my opinion, did not provide it, he said of Mr Trump.

Still, the ground is moving under Mr. Meijers’ feet, warn Michigan party officials, including some in his own district, the Third Congress. Angry people leave traitorous messages in response to his social media posts. News organizations backing Mr. Trump harassed Mr. Meijer and other Republican incumbents who backed impeachment by highlighting their main challengers. Moreover, Mr. Trump’s vision lives on: Many party members want to look back on grievances such as perceived voter fraud, rather than focusing on the next election cycle and reaching out to swing voters he wants. lost.

People like Mr. Timmer have pleaded with the party to address the drift from the suburbs to Democrats, which has plagued Republicans across the country. Ms Maddock and others have focused on unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. Her husband, a member of the Michigan legislature, and other state lawmakers signed a brief asking the Supreme Court to give state officials the power to overrule election results.

Several Michigan Republican officials, including Ms Maddock, Mr Shirkey and recently-elected GOP Chairman Ron Weiser did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this article. Mr Upton and Mr Meijer declined interviews, and several local and county officials who voted to censor elected officials also did not comment.

The collective public silence of many Michigan Republican leaders signals a party running on eggshells, without a clear leader or a unitary ideology. Mr Weiser is a member of the Michigans University board of regents and a powerful Republican donor, but he needed Ms Maddock’s early support as a bottom-up intermediary supporting Trump.

Mr Meijer is already facing a main challenger, although he is still considered the favorite. Several state Republicans in Mr Uptons’ orbit have raised the possibility that he will step down rather than embark on a potentially deadly re-election campaign.

The rise of Republicans who were in Washington on January 6 or who vocally supported Mr. Trump’s election fraud allegations, like Ms. Maddock, has rocked a state with a rich history of business-friendly Republicans in the mold. former president Gerald Ford. , the native son of the States.

Tony Daunt, a Republican official who served as an election watchdog and advised Republican state leaders, said he hoped the party would stop using Trump’s loyalty as a litmus test.

I think that with the right kind of leadership, the people we need would be eager to come back, Daunt said. There are good things about the Trump administration and even Trump’s political instincts that are worth bringing into the Republican camp. But Donald Trump is not the vehicle or the messenger for this.

Jason Watts is not so confident. An election official in Allegan County and party treasurer in the Sixth Congressional District, he has seen the party change to such an extent that it now appears unrecognizable, he said. He doubts the necessary leadership is coming.

I almost feel like a homeless person, Mr Watts said. Because you can switch candidates, but until we were willing to treat ourselves as a party, we were going to wallow in this defeat for a few cycles.

Mr Watts also has a secret to reveal: He never voted for Mr Trump, even though he helped organize more than 15,000 yard boards for the Republican ticket in the county. In 2016, he supported Governor John Kasich of Ohio in the primary and long-range independent Evan McMullin in the general election. This year, Mr. Watts voted for the libertarian candidate, a silent expression of unease with the former president whom he has only made public since the attack on Capitol Hill.

Does he wish he had spoken earlier?

I just felt that if I managed it was a brief storm that would pass, Mr Watts said. But this shade of hatred, this loyalty at all costs, it’s going to hurt us.

And what happens now?

If they’re crazy, so be it, he said. They can vote me in two years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos