Politics
PM Modi inaugurates the Ro-Pax water transport facility in Assam: 10 points
To improve connectivity and water transportation in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of infrastructure projects in the state on Thursday, including Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri- Hatsingimari.
The inauguration is part of the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra. The program will also include the laying of the first stone of the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and the realization of Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the Majuli Bridge.
Here are the main things to know about the launch of Ro-Pax
What is Ro-Pax: The Department of the Merchant Navy has launched a roller and passenger ferry service called Ro-Pax. It is a water transport service project.
Reduced distance: The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km currently traveled by vehicles to just 12 km, which will have a substantial impact on the logistics of small industries in the region.
Travel time: Ro-Pax ferry services reduce travel time by providing connectivity between banks.
Pax ships: The ships, namely the MV Rani Gaidinliu and the MV Sachin Dev Burman, will become operational.
The introduction of the Ro-Pax MV JFR Jacob vessel between north and south Guwahati will reduce the distance traveled from about 40 km to just 3 km. The introduction of the MV Bob Khathing between Dhubri and Hatsingimari will reduce the distance traveled from 220 km to 28 km, which will result in a huge saving in distance and travel time.
Mumbai-Mandwa Ro-Pax: A Ro-Pax between Mumbai and Mandwa near Alibaug was launched in March 2020.
Why Mahabahu-Brahmaputra: The projects aim to provide seamless connectivity with the eastern parts of India and include various development activities for the people living around the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.
Tourist piers: The program also includes inaugurations for the construction of tourist jetties at four locations, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, Pandu and Jogighopa with financial assistance from 9.41 crores from the Ministry of Tourism
These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, create local jobs and also generate growth for local businesses.
River transport terminal: A permanent river transport terminal will also be built in Jogighopa as part of the program, which will connect with the also forthcoming multimodal logistics park.
This terminal will help reduce traffic on the Siliguri Corridor towards Kolkata and Haldia.
It will also facilitate the uninterrupted movement of goods, even during the flood season, to various northeastern states like Meghalaya and Tripura as well as to Bhutan and Bangladesh, according to the prime minister’s office.
Launch of e-portals: PM Modi will launch the Car-D (Cargo Data) portal, which will bring together real-time freight and cruise data. PANI (Portal for Asset and Navigation Information) will act as a single solution to provide information on river navigation and infrastructure.
Launch of the bridges: The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Dhubri (on the north bank) and Phulbari (on the south bank). The proposed bridge will be located on NH-127B, coming from Srirampur on NH-27 (east-west corridor), and ending at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya State. It will link Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.
