Here are the criminal investigations and lawsuits hanging over Trump after impeachment





NEW YORK (AP) Acquitted by the Senate of instigating the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol last month, former President Donald Trump faces further fallout from the unrest, including a trial of a member of the Congress Tuesday. But his biggest legal issues might be the ones that go back much further.

In one of many lawsuits scheduled for the deadly riot, U.S. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson on Tuesday accused Trump of conspiring with far-right extremist groups involved in the storming of Capitol Hill.

Trump, who gave a fiery speech to supporters ahead of the riot, could also face criminal charges if courts, fearing a violation of free speech, set the bar high for prosecutors trying to set up cases federal incentives.

But the consequences of the riots are not the only thing Trump needs to worry about.

With his historic second Senate trial behind him, here’s a look at the legal path ahead for Trump.

Criminal investigations

Atlanta prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether Trump attempted to reverse his election defeat in Georgia, including a January 2 phone call in which he urged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to undo Biden’s narrow victory.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat elected in November, announced the investigation on February 10. During the call, Trump told Raffensberger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have” to get Biden’s votes out. lead, and argued that Raffensberger could alter the results, a claim the Republican Secretary of State strongly rejected.

The details of the call, such as Trump’s focus on total votes, “lets you know someone had a clear mind, they understood what they were doing,” Willis told MSNBC last week. “As you continue the investigation, facts that don’t seem so important become very important.”

Willis’ office declined to identify who was under investigation, but said it was focusing on “matters reported in recent weeks,” including Trump’s appeal. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the call and published it on Jan.5.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller described the Georgia investigation as the continuation of a “witch hunt,” a term Trump himself has used to describe some investigations and the “Democrats’ latest attempt. to score political points ”at the expense of the former president.

WATCH: Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Republican Party Control Trumps

Karl Racine, the Washington, DC attorney general, said district attorneys could indict Trump under local law that criminalizes statements that motivate people to violence.

But the charge would be a low-level misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, meanwhile, have indicted some 200 Trump supporters with riot related crimes, including more serious conspiracy charges. Many indicted people have said they acted on Trump’s behalf.

But the bar is very high for charging Trump with any riot related crime. There is no indication that Trump would be charged in the riot although prosecutors have said they are looking at it from all angles.

Trump could also be sued by victims, although he enjoys certain constitutional protections, especially if he acted in the line of duty as president.

READ MORE: After acquittal of impeachment, Trump says move is just beginning

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat, is in the midst of an 18-month criminal investigation focused in part on the quiet payments made to women on Trump’s behalf and whether Trump or his companies have manipulated the value of assets to inflate them in some cases and minimize them in others to obtain favorable loan terms and tax advantages.

Vance’s office has not publicly stated what it is investigating, citing grand jury secrecy rules, but some details have come to light in court brawls organized by Trump’s attorneys over prosecutors’ access to his tax records . Trump’s attorneys have gone to the U.S. Supreme Court twice to block a subpoena, with a ruling on the latest challenge expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, prosecutors for Vance spoke to former lawyer and longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen about the earnings he arranged for porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal during the campaign. 2016 so that they do not publicly disclose alleged affairs with Trump, as well as Trump’s relationship with lenders Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital and other matters.

Last month, Vance’s office sent subpoenas to local governments in suburban New York City seeking information about a large Westchester estate that Trump owns there, and 158 acres of land he made. donation to land conservation in 2016 to benefit from an income tax deduction.

Vance, whose term expires at the end of the year, has not announced whether he will stand for re-election, leaving questions about the future of Trump-related prosecutions.

WATCH: What Senate vote reveals about pro-Trump base

Trump no longer has the mantle of immunity from federal prosecution he exercised when he was president, although federal prosecutors in New York who had looked into the covert payments have essentially dropped that investigation.

The same US attorney’s office in Manhattan also appears to have quit its investigation into Trump’s inaugural committee. This investigation examined the committee’s expenses, including whether foreigners illegally contributed to the inaugural events.

A major inauguration donor, Imaad Zuberi, pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and not registering as a foreign agent. He is expected to be sentenced Thursday in Los Angeles.

Civil investigations

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation focuses on some of the same issues as Vance’s criminal investigation, including possible manipulation of property value and tax write-offs Trump’s company, organization Trump, claimed millions of dollars in counseling fees that she paid, including money that went to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in November 2019 for files relating to Trump’s upper Manhattan estate in Seven Springs, after Cohen provided Congress with financial statements from Trump indicating that the ownership of 213 acres was worth $ 291 million in 2012 far more than the $ 56.5 million that a Trump-commissioned appraisal awarded it in 2015.

James, also a Democrat, is also examining similar issues involving a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. Recently, her office won a string of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to deliver tons of documents.

Investigators have yet to determine whether a law has been broken. If criminal wrongdoing is discovered, James’ office could prosecute through a county district attorney or on the recommendation of Governor Andrew Cuomo or a state agency.

Revisiting the Russian probe

The Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General named Merrick Garland, may still pursue unindicted cases in Special Adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During his campaign for the White House, Biden has said he will not order the Justice Department to pursue charges against Trump, nor will he oppose investigations he may undertake on his own. In one of his first acts as president, Biden issued an executive order requiring all those appointed by the political executive branch to sign a pledge not to interfere with Justice Department investigations.

Mueller’s report included multiple accusations of obstructing justice by Trump, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey for his refusal to say that Trump was not personally under investigation; pressure Comey to end an investigation of Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn; and ordering White House attorney Don McGahn to have Mueller impeached as media reported his team investigated whether Trump obstructed justice.

Legal proceedings

Trump’s election loss could speed up the resolution of lawsuits filed by two women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Lawyers for Summer Zervos, a restaurateur who worked with Trump as a nominee on “The Apprentice,” last week asked the New York High Court to dismiss Trump’s appeal arguing that a president in exercise could not be prosecuted in state court.

Zervos came forward during Trump’s campaign in 2016 with allegations he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought to talk to him about her career in 2007. Trump has denied her allegations and retweeted a post calling it a “hoax,” which led Zervos to file the libel lawsuit against him.

A defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist who accused Trump last year of raping her in the mid-1990s, is pending as an appeals court weighs the argument of Trump that the US government, rather than Trump as an individual, should be the defendant.

Government attorneys argued that statements he made about Carroll, including that she was “totally lying” to sell a brief, fell within the scope of his job as president because Carroll was putting, in fact, doubts his suitability for public office.

A ruling in Trump’s favor would allow the Justice Department to represent him in this case and could put taxpayers at the mercy of any payment that might result. It is not known whether the ministry would retain this position under Biden.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly like Zervos and Carroll did.

Associated Press editors Jennifer Peltz and Larry Neumeister in New York, Kate Brumback in Atlanta and Colleen Long, Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

