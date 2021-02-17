President Jokowi visits Tanah Abang market to review mass vaccination against Covid-19





TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the mass vaccination process at Tanah Abang market in central Jakarta on Wednesday (2/17/2021). The President reviewed the second round of vaccination given to officials who have a high level of interaction with the community. In these activities, the President was accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan. Also read: MenPan RB’s proposal for Eid and New Year holidays to be shortened, Commission VIII: to consider The president visited Tanah Abang market to see the vaccination process up close. From vaccinations for traders on the 8th floor block A as well as vaccinations for Pasar Jaya employees on the 12th floor block A. The same goes for the first step of vaccination of health workers. Participants were examined before vaccination. Also read: Covid-19 Vaccination Review in Tanah Abang, Jokowi Accompanied by Anies, Wearing Compact White Shirt << Continuing the vaccination program that we started on January 13, in the first stage we vaccinated health workers and the second stage which starts today at Tanah Abang market, DKI Jakarta in cooperation between the Ministry of Health and DKI Jakarta Province, "Jokowi said. Mass vaccination is performed to speed up the vaccination program to immediately create group immunity. Previously, the President had also reviewed the mass vaccinations of health workers in Istora, Senayan, Jakarta some time ago.







