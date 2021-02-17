Right-wing Dutch politician under investigation for calling Turkish president a terrorist





Feb 16, 2021 The Turkish government and a far-right Dutch politician clash with a tweet portraying the Turkish president as a terrorist and an Islamic State (IS) supporter. On Monday, Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders tweeted a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s face on a Turkish flag and the ISIS flag. “Terrorist,” he wrote in the tweet. Wilders is the leader of the Freedom Party and a member of the Dutch House of Representatives. He is known for his criticism of islam. He called for the prohibition of the Islamic holy book the Koran in the Netherlands and regularly denounces Muslim immigration and the “Islamization” of the country. Wilders is regularly accused of fanaticism against Muslims for his views. It was under 24 hours a day police protection since 2004 due to threats. Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into Wilders for the tweet, alleging it was an “insult”. Many Turkish politicians were angered by the tweet. Vice President Fuat Oktay called Wilders “the spoiled child of Europe”. Omer Celik, spokesman for Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, said Wilders was a “fascist,” the government Anadolu Agency reported Tuesday. Wilders dismissed the investigation in a subsequent tweet on Tuesday, accusing the Turkish head of state of “totalitarianism”.

“Freedom of speech is a concept unknown to the dictator #Erdogan, ” said Wilders on the social network. “Don’t criticize him or you will be investigated and prosecuted.” Turkey has already taken legal action against Wilders. Erdogan sued Wilders for calling him a terrorist in October. Turkish-Dutch relations in general have been strained in recent years. In 2017, Turkish politicians attempted to organize political rallies in the Netherlands targeting the Turkish diaspora. The Dutch government opposed this, which created a diplomatic crisis and led to several retaliatory measures from Ankara. Wilders himself protested outside the Turkish Embassy in The Hague at the time. The quarrel continued after that. The Netherlands withdrew their Ambassador from Turkey in 2018. The Ambassador returned later.







