Slow progress of IT task forces irritates PM





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made by an Information Technology (IT) task force to boost the telecommunications sector despite the passage of more than two years.

The Prime Minister was upset by the progress made in the preparation of the Terms of Reference (TOR). He said that despite more than two years, no concrete progress had been made except for one mandate among those assigned.

The Prime Minister stressed that the IT sector was vital for the development of the country but that it lagged behind other countries. His comments came during a high-level meeting held last week.

Speaking also on this occasion, the Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry questioned the stability of the Internet network set up in Islamabad.

At the same time, the Minister of Education stressed the need to develop computer facilities to promote online education and stable internet connections. The Prime Minister ordered the chairman of the task force to hold weekly meetings with him in order to intensify work on the tasks assigned to him.

In a presentation, the Information Technology and Telecommunications Division informed the cabinet that the IT working group had been approved by the Federal Cabinet on October 5, 2018 and that the Minister of IT and Telecommunications had was appointed chairman of the working group.

The mandate of the task force was to advise on policy changes and develop strategic plans with mandates to strengthen the technology ecosystem in Pakistan. This included suggesting concrete measures, programs and incentives to dramatically increase IT / IT service exports over the next five years and identifying measures to encourage the proper reporting of IT export remittances. .

This involved recommending the policy and legal interventions needed to achieve digital transformation, examining the current fragmented approach in the public sector, and recommending key digital e-government initiatives along with their delivery mechanisms, models and their applications to federal and provincial governments. Its mandate related to organizations providing digital services, for example NITB, PSEB and PRAL, and outlined specific programs and action plans for job growth in the IT sector. He was also tasked with increasing the footprint of freelancers.

The working group was to review and suggest improvements in public procurement rules and regulations to enable and facilitate public sector IT procurement in a modern way, especially for the inclusion of SMEs and local minorities. ICT.

The aim was to make specific recommendations for the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship, including interventions in the political and regulatory regime ensuring government patronage.

The cabinet asked the chairman of the working group to review the presentation while ensuring that each of the mandates is updated.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 17, 2021.

