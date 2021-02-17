Here are the many ways Trump is still legally convicted after arraignment





Donald Trump probably breathed a huge sigh of relief over the weekend when, although he literally pushed a fascist mob on the U.S. Capitol to burn democracy in his name, he shied away from responsibility for his actions. . This sigh was presumably very heavy given that (1) his crack legal team essentially started the trial by suggesting that the DOJ should stop him and (2) he is now free to torment the country with threats to come forward. new in 2024. Unfortunately for Trump, he is far from being out of the woods legally speaking, he is most likely guilty of many crimes, and unlike the US Senate, today’s courts are not made up of juries of terrified sycophants to piss off his supporters.

On Tuesday, the ex-president got a taste of what was to come when the NAACP, on behalf of Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, filed a federal lawsuit against him and Rudy Giuliani, accusing the duo of conspiring to incite to the riot of January 6. The lawsuit, which seeks compensatory and punitive damages and also names the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as defendants, alleges that Trump, Giuliani and members of far-right groups conspired to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, which the NAACP says violates the 1871 Ku Klux Klan law. (The law was designed to protect the rights of newly freed slaves and counter attempts to terrorize elected officials, which Trump and his right-wing mob have clearly tried to do.) January 6 was one of the days most shameful in our country’s history, and it was initiated by the president himself, Thompson said in a statement. His cheerful support for the violent white supremacists led to a Capitol violation that put my life and the lives of my colleagues in grave danger. Asked how he plans to prove Trump instigated the attack, Thompson told MSNBC: The Trump administration encouraged people to come to Washington on January 6, saying it would be wild. it is clear that in his speech he ordered the people of the Ellipse to go to the Capitol and make your feelings known, and they did. They didn’t have a permit to go there. He ordered them to go, and they followed him, and the actions that followed, we all saw unfold before our eyes. (Obviously, if he needs more evidence, House impeachment officials have plenty of it.)

Proud Boys boss Enrique Tarrio told The Wall Street Journal the costume was frivolous but he was eagerly awaiting the attention it would give it. Neither the Oath Keepers nor Rudy Giuliani responded to requests for comment. Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump, told the Journal that President Trump was acquitted in the Democrats’ latest Witch Hunt impeachment, and the facts are irrefutable. President Trump did not plan, produce, or organize the Jan.6 rally on the Ellipse. President Trump did not instigate or conspire to incite violence on Capitol Hill on January 6.

The Thompsons lawsuit, however, is just one of many that Trump is likely to face in the days, weeks, months and years to come, at a time when hardly anyone wants to represent him, hence the specialist lawyer. in personal injury specializing in dogs. bites. Other legal issues that hell is likely to face include, but are not limited to:

The appeal he made to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump lobbied for enough voice to overturn the election results and which appears to have threatened, claiming not to do so would be an offense criminal and you cannot let that happen. It’s a big risk for you. Earlier this month, Georgian officials announced investigations into the appeal, one of which is a criminal investigation. Anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted, regardless of social stature, regardless of economy, regardless of race or gender. We’re not going to treat anyone any differently, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said last week. Two New York State investigations into allegations of bank and insurance fraud by the Trump Organization, pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has questioned Eric Trump under oath. (Ivanka Trump, who does not appear to have been impeached nonetheless, is extremely irritable over the suggestion that a family member committed fraud, calling the investigation outright and 100% politically motivated harassment, publicity and rage.) Possible state and federal charges related to the January 6 insurgency (In the days following the riot, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said Trump could face prosecution and that his office was working with federal prosecutors on the case) .A separate trial from Racines’s office, which accused the Trump organization and the presidential inauguration committee overpaying for the use of the space at Trumps DC Hotel for its 2017 inauguration. (Ivanka was impeached in that case and also claimed it was all a witch hunt, which you may have noticed is kind of a theme with these people.) te libel of author E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped at a department store in the 1990s, which he claimed was a lie, as he often does when accused of misconduct sexual. (Trump attempted to use the Justice Department to try and kill the costume, which is obviously no longer an option.) A libel case of apprentice competitor Summer Zervos accusing Trump of lying about sexual misconduct. Trump’s lawyers have previously claimed that the Constitution grants him immunity from civil lawsuits completed in New York state, an argument he, again, could no longer hide. A complaint from her neighbors in Mar-a-Lago is in violation of an agreement promising not to live. there full time. Who knows what else!





