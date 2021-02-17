Oversight body continues to investigate PTI funds – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) told the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) oversight committee on Tuesday that no details of funds allegedly received by four PTI employees had been recorded in the file submitted to the PCE in the foreign financing file.

The review committee met again for a second consecutive day to consider Akbar S. Babar’s request for action to requisition the accounts of the four PTI employees who had been authorized by a six-party PTI financial adviser. members to receive donations from Pakistan and abroad.

The decision to allow PTI employees to raise funds was taken at a meeting held on July 1, 2011. Saifullah Niazi, the outgoing chief organizer and aspirant for a ticket to the PTI Senate; Aamer Mahmud Kiani, currently Secretary General and former Minister of Health who was removed from the federal cabinet; Dr Humayun Mohmand, who was recently appointed Chairman of the PIMS Board; Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, former party finance secretary and now Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan; retired Colonel Yunus Ali Raza and Tariq R. Sheikh.

PTI Finance Secretary Siraj Ahmad had confirmed that a one-time authorization had been given to the four employees by the party’s finance board, but claimed that the amount received from the UAE through Western Union into their private accounts was eventually paid to the party account. .

However, discussions on Tuesday showed that this was not so, as the document submitted to the ECP made no mention of funds received from the UAE.

PTI lawyer Shah Khawar said that no details of funds received by party employees, in cash or by check, were included in the file submitted to the PCE.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Badar Iqbal Chaudhry, read the statement by the PTI Central Secretary of Finance who accepted funds transferred to the private bank accounts of PTI employees through a bureau de change in the United Arab Emirates.

He said the PTI’s central finance secretary had yet to disavow his statement while the PTI’s written response to the review committee disavowed his admission of illegal funding.

The petitioner’s lawyer again urged the review committee to requisition the personal bank accounts of the four PTI employees designated to receive donations from Pakistan and abroad. This is just the way forward for the committee to verify the scale and scope of illegal financing, he said.

The committee was told that without placing all PTI bank statements inside and outside Pakistan, the review process would remain incomplete and without credit.

Until now, not a single PTI bank statement out of the six international accounts identified and accepted by the PTI had been submitted to the ECP review committee.

Sources said there was an interesting discussion when the special audit authorized on the written sanction of PTI Chairman and now Prime Minister Imran Khan in March 2013 was again discussed. The committee was informed that the PTI had disowned its own audit and continued to cite the audit whenever it deemed appropriate. The audit report validated all of the petitioner’s allegations, including the front accounts of PTI employees used illegally for fundraising.

The committee subsequently adjourned without announcing the next date. It also decided to postpone the decision whether or not to requisition the personal bank accounts of four PTI employees.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Babar demanded that the oversight committee investigate the bank accounts of PTI employees who were illegally being used as a front to collect donations. When the PTI’s central finance secretary also admitted the front-end accounts and receipt of donations, there was no reason to further delay full and unimpeded investigations into the accounts, the petitioner said.

Mr Babar said the ruling PTI continued to oppose the sharing of bank statements from its international bank accounts. No audit is complete without putting all domestic and international bank statements on the table, he said. So far, he added, the oversight committee had chosen to keep 23 PTI or SBP bank statements secret and made no effort to requisition international PTI bank statements.

He told media it was to be the only such audit where bank statements were either kept secret or not requisitioned by a body charged with carrying out an audit.

Posted in Dawn, February 17, 2021

