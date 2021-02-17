Trump tears up McConnell in lengthy statement after being acquitted in impeachment trial





“Mitch is an austere, brooding, smileless political hacker, and if Republican senators want to stick with him, they won’t win anymore,” Trump said in the statement. “He will never do what needs to be done or what is right for our country. When necessary and appropriate, I will support the main rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our America First policy. We want to be brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership. “

Trump’s call for compassionate leadership came in a small statement full of ad hominem attacks, including a blow to the McConnell family, and after years of some of the most vitriolic political leadership in American history. The former president regularly insulted his detractors and political opponents, as well as members of the military, his own health experts and fellow Republicans whom he did not find sufficiently loyal.

Despite the shot at McConnell’s family and the insulting characterization of his personality, Trump wanted to launch more severe personal attacks on McConnell, according to a source close to Trump’s wishes. Trump adviser Jason Miller said that an “earlier version (of) was probably harsher. However, it was never considered to launch a personal attack ”.

Trump claimed Tuesday that McConnell’s shortcomings contributed to the party’s loss of the Senate majority and hinted at his baseless allegations of voter fraud.

“This is a great moment for our country, and we cannot let it go by using third-rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!” Trump said.

Trump’s attacks follow his impeachment with a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives last month for his role in inciting the violent January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of at least five people , including a Capitol police officer. The former president and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani are accused of conspiring with far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to incite insurgency in a civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday by the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Mississippi. Democrat Bennie Thompson, as an individual.

The clash between current and former GOP leaders comes as the Republican Party as a whole grapples with warring factions at odds over whether to continue to look like Trump or chart a course deviating from it. legacy of the former president.

Longtime Trump-loyal Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News Tuesday that while the two men together “did a hell of a job, they’re now at each other’s throats. I’m more worried about each other. 2022 than ever. Been. I don’t want to eat ours. “

“What I would say to Senator McConnell: I know Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party,” continued the South Carolina Republican. “We don’t have a snowball chance in hell of taking back majority without Donald Trump. If you don’t understand that, you just aren’t looking.”

McConnell has repeatedly berated Trump’s incitement to the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, despite voting to acquit the former president of the charge. In remarks on the Senate floor shortly after Trump was cleared in a 57-43 vote, McConnell suggested the former president could face criminal charges. “There is no doubt that former President Trump bears moral responsibility,” McConnell wrote in an op on Monday. -ed in the Wall Street Journal about the riot. “His supporters stormed the Capitol because of the deranged lies he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone. His behavior during and after the chaos was also unacceptable, ranging from attacking Vice President Mike Pence for riot to praise the criminals after the end. “

CNN reported last month that McConnell had indicated that he believed the impeachment of Trump would make it easier to get rid of the former president and Trumpism from the Republican Party, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, the relationship between the then Senate majority leader and Trump – the two most powerful men in the Republican Party – had essentially collapsed, multiple sources told CNN .

Trump’s statement on Tuesday adds McConnell to the list of Republicans the former president is targeting after opposing him.

CNN reported last month that Trump is focusing his political energy on Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third House Republican, who voted for her impeachment last month. Trump’s push comes as Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, works to solidify his relationship with the former president, including meeting with Trump at his resort town in Palm Beach, Mar- a-Lago, in January. McCarthy and Trump discussed the midterm elections in 2022, according to a reading provided by his Save America PAC.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Jim Acosta, and Mary Kay Mallonee contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos