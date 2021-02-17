Deputy DMK Stalin Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi Supports Corruption By Holding Tainted Hands





Election in Tamil Nadu: Deputy Stalin strongly condemned the Prime Minister’s gesture in Tamil Nadu. Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held and lifted the hands of the two main ruling AIADMK leaders on Sunday, in a politically significant gesture ahead of the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. All three, PM Modi, Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, stood on the stage with their hands tied. The leader of the opposition and head of the DMK, Deputy Stalin, strongly condemned the move, accusing the Prime Minister of “holding contaminated hands”. “On the one hand, Prime Minister Modi speaks of a government without corruption and on the other hand, he is holding the hands of two people accused of corruption,” Stalin said in an interview with NDTV. “Does PM Modi support corruption by holding the corrupt hands of EPS and SPO,” he asked, referring to the chief minister and his deputy. “These are such corrupt hands. When the Prime Minister holds such hands, it raises doubt whether he accepts and supports corruption.” The DMK accused the chief minister of his role in procuring public contracts for his relatives, of corruption in road tenders and of illegal wealth. The Madras High Court had ordered an investigation into the allegations, but upon a challenge by the AIADMK government, the order was stayed by the Supreme Court. Mr. Panneerselvam or OPS has been accused of vast illegal wealth, some of which is hidden abroad. When it was pointed out that no court had indicted either of these leaders, Mr Stalin said: “The court did not find them innocent either. It is still wrong that the Prime Minister Minister supports him. “ BJP’s Narayanan Tirupathi, reacting to Mr. Stalin’s criticism, said: “No case has been proven against EPS or PAHO. Stalin should be proud that the prime minister honors two Tamil leaders and holds their hands . “ He added: “Stalin is jealous.” With Tamil Nadu’s election slated for May, the DMK has aggressively hit the streets with a campaign that focuses on what it calls AIADMK corruption in its two terms. In 2016, the DMK failed to oust the AIADMK and its charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa remained Chief Minister. However, Jayalalithaa’s death the same year left the party in the throes of a leadership crisis and a gruesome power struggle, with his close associate VK Sasikala taking the reins. After Sasikala was jailed for corruption, EPS and OPS put their feud aside, but the undercurrents remained. Sasikala’s recent release from prison has again sparked unrest within AIADMK. The AIADMK did not do well in its first election after Jayalalithaa’s death; In the 2019 national polls, the DMK-Congress won 39 seats and the AIADMK won one. The DMK hopes to continue the streak in the next national elections.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos